Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce and Pepin Counties. In Minnesota, Goodhue County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&