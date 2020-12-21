Happy Birthday this week to my brother-in-law, Jon Broin, who celebrates his birthday on Christmas Eve.
Also on Christmas Eve, we received a wonderful Christmas gift when my nephew Jon and his wife, Jodi, had a little boy they named Tyler. Happy Birthday to both of these guys! Chuck and Lori stopped at the farm on Thursday for a quick visit. They were doing errands in the area, so they stopped in Nerstrand Woods for a quick hike in the park, and I’m pretty sure they stopped at the Nerstrand Meat Market, and then to Julie’s house to pick up some lefse for Christmas. It was good to see them, even though their visit was very short. They will be celebrating Christmas with Maddy and Ryan this weekend.
Julie and Maggie also made a quick stop at the farm on Friday afternoon. They were on their way to Owatonna to do some last minute shopping, and stopped by to see my Christmas decorations.
Thanks to everyone who donated money for Heifer International last week at the Moland Sunday School Program. We were able to send a very nice amount of money to Heifer International to buy several flocks of chickens for people in need! Additionally, the Christmas Shoe Boxes were delivered this week.
Thanks, also, to those who helped support this project, and for Christine Behne and Stacy Thofson for delivering the gifts.
On Saturday, Katie and I had the Krumkake and rosette irons busy making these delicious Christmas treats. Katie was handling the Krumkake, and Ryan and I were making rosettes. We had good luck with both of these treats, and packed up packages for some lucky relatives! Katie and I also drove over to Jordan to visit the Corner Peddler, which is a cute little shop run by some really cool ladies. We always seem to find something special when we go there.
Moland will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. We will have a seminary student led worship services for us that evening. That will be Moland’s last worship service for 2020, and, additionally, we will be suspending worship services through February 2021. If you are responsible for information for the annual report, please drop it off at the church or get it to a council member. Also, if you have a bank account for the church, please get your information to Eric and Julie Dressel for auditing. Once worship services resume, we will have an annual report assembled for a meeting, which will be decided by the council. Thank you.
Merry Christmas to all of my friends and neighbors in Moland. This year is definitely different in more ways than one, and Christmas will be different for all of us, but make the best of it, and be safe.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.