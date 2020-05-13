Work started on the roundabout in Wanamingo this past week. I talked with the project manager they are scheduled to be complete by July 15, maybe a little earlier if weather does not slow them down.
I looked at the plans and it looks like a large one similar to the one in Eyota. So it should be big enough to handle farm equipment and semis. I have not heard the exact plan yet when they are going to start or which end they are going to start on for the upcoming paving work on County Road 14 next month.
The county board passed a resolution this past week to allow for penalty reduction for late payment of property taxes. Please go to the county website and get the abatement form to fill out if you are going to be paying late property taxes. You have to explain what effects you have had that make it difficult to pay your taxes on time. Forms for penalty abatement have to be filled out and postmarked by May 31 to Goodhue County. There has been a lot of talk about county budget lately. One main goal to start with is to have a 0% increase next year. I hope we can go further than that and actually reduce the taxes, but it appears that currently there is a general feeling on the board that we need to be at 0% increase at a minimum. With all the agriculture uncertainty, the board feels that this will have to be revisited again in the fall.
On a personal note I wanted to let you all know that I will not be running for reelection this fall. I have taken a new job at a startup company in Toronto, I started this job in November of last year. It has become clearly evident that I do not have enough hours in the day to properly serve the residents in my district and devote enough time to my new startup company. I appreciate all the support through the last four years that you folks have given me. I will be serving out the rest of my term until the end of 2020.
It has been a pleasure to serve you!! I will gladly talk to anyone who may consider running for Goodhue County Commissioner District 3 and answer any questions.