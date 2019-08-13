Ice Cream Social
The 15th Annual Ice Cream Social of St. Rose of Lima Church in Cherry Grove Township will be held on Sat. Aug 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. Historic presentations will be given inside the church throughout the afternoon with the Out of the Blue Dixieland Jazz band performing outside in the church yard.
Pop-up Museum
During Rose Fest the Kenyon Area Historical Society will be hosting a Pop-up Museum at the Gunderson House from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sat. Aug. 17.
A Pop-up Museum is a temporary display created when individuals exhibit historic items they have to share with others in the community. People are encouraged to bring portable objects to present and then tell the story behind the item. At the conclusion of the event participants will take their items home.
This is a public event and people may want to handle your item while listening to your story. Some people with old photographs may need help in identifying the people or place in the photograph. Others may have artifacts of bygone days that would be of interest to the public.
K-W Hall of Fame nominee Bruce Vermilyea
In the middle 1960s the Kenyon Track Team had a few outstanding long distance runners, but it was in the late 1960s and early 1970s when Bruce Vermilyea became the first of the premier long distance runners in the history of Kenyon cross country and track.
In the summer of 1970, Vermilyea set a goal of running 1,000 miles in preparation for the fall cross country season. While running the varsity two-mile courses, Vermilyea set course records at Cannon Falls (10:20), Plainview (10:29), Kasson-Mantorville (9:54), and Kenyon (9:54). He was the first Kenyon cross country runner to advance to the region meet.
Vermilyea qualified for the 1970 and 1971 State Track meet in the two-mile run. At the Region 1 meet in 1971 he became Kenyon’s first region champion and in the process set the meet record with a time of 9:28.1. At the state meet he ran on a tartan surface for the first time and did not perform up to his expectations. While he was disappointed in his performance Vermilyea said, “I have no alibis, I just did not have it today.”
During his high school track career Vermilyea set meet records in the two mile run at the Goodhue County Track Meet, the mile run at the Carleton Relays and the mile run at the HVL Conference Meet. The day after the conference meet he traveled to the Bloomington Track O Rama where 123 schools were represented and he finished fourth in the two-mile. At a time when there was only one class Vermilyea was ranked fourth in the state in the two mile run.
While Vermilyea had a successful high school track career, his times in the mile run and two-mile were not impressive enough to be recruited to run in college. After being contacted by the track coach from Bowling Green University in Ohio, Vermilyea made the decision to be a track team walk-on. He would be on a team that featured Sid Sink, the national steeplechase champion, and Olympic Champion Dave Wottle.
During his freshman year he set school freshman records in the mile run and the 880-yard runner.
At the Kansas Relays Vermilyea was a member of the winning four-mile relay team, but it was the next week at the Drake Relays when the relay team set a new American Citizen’s record running the four-mile relay in 16:19.6. Individual times of the relay team were Steve Danforth 4:07.5; Vermilyea 4:07.5; Craig MacDonald 4:04.2 and Dave Wottle 4:01.9. After winning the Drake Relays on Friday, the team repeated as champions in the Penn State Relays in Philadelphia on Saturday. This feat drew national attention and was featured in an issue of Sports Illustrated making Vermilyea the first Kenyon native to be mentioned in the magazine.
While in college he was the epitome of the term student-athlete as he maintained a 3.7 grade point average majoring in biology and chemistry. After doing his undergraduate studies at Bowling Green, Vermilyea went to earn a Doctorate of Dentistry and for many years had a dental practice in Richland Center, Wisconsin. He is now retired and lives in LaValle, WI.
For those interested, tickets for the Hall of Fame dinner and evening may be ordered/purchased through Sept. 16 by contacting Marliss Derscheid at the K-W High School office in Kenyon or people at the K-W District office in Wanamingo. Randy Hockinson (507 789-7022) or Steve Alger (507 213-3245) may also be contacted concerning tickets
Goodhue County Senior Citizen
The Goodhue County Senior Citizens of the Year were announced Friday night at the Goodhue County Fair,. The first choice for female honoree was Marlene Malerich of Wanamingo, whose family accepted the award posthumously for her as Marlene had passed away in July.
While living in Kasson, Malerich was an active volunteer in a variety of school and community organizations. When she moved to Wanamingo in 2005, that volunteerism continued with her involvement in many community organizations and events.
Most of all, I will miss seeing Marlene’s smile at Dale Church where she served as an usher and quietly, without fanfare, worked to keep her church a viable religious setting.
Dog Show
Aug, 22 at 2 p.m. the Annual Kenyon Senior Living Dog Show will be held. Interested participants may contact Emily Quam at KSL or call (507)789-7102 to sign-up. Dogs just need to be sweet and love people.
The Kenyon Vet Clinic is a sponsor of this event.