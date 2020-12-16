Christmas trees
The Christmas trees at the Kenyon Veterans Memorial may not have the 50,000 lights on them as the tree at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. Still, they are more meaningful when we realize they are honoring veterans who have served or are serving our country away from home during Christmas.
During the wreath-laying ceremony, Kenyon Veteran Mike McDonald’s comments were significant. McDonald said, “Christmas 2020 will be different this year due to the pandemic. The veterans have experienced not being home for Christmas. This year many of us will not be having the traditional Christmas. The veterans did it, and all Americans can do it. Together all of us can win this war against this invisible enemy.”
Knowledge Bowl
The Junior High Knowledge Bowl team had a virtual competition on Dec. 9. According to Darin Walling, Knowledge Team coach, the team went against stronger competition from larger schools.
After the written round, the team was in 11th place going into the three oral rounds. They were in eighth after the first oral round before finishing the final two rounds in ninth place, giving the team a ninth-place finish.
Team members Elsie Braaten, Emma Wood and Liliana Wood are now preparing for the sub-regional competition in January.
Collaborative area
Last February, just before schools were closed, the furniture was delivered for the Collaborative Learning Area in the new K-W Middle/High School addition. Foldcraft Company of Kenyon made a sizable donation to provide for the furnishing of this area. Unfortunately, many people have not seen this part of the school. K-W Schools’ innovative approach continues to prepare our graduates for a different workforce than their parents.
Collaborative Learning Areas are designed to enable group work using circular tables, chairs, and workspaces with computer equipment connections.
Businesses and industries have encouraged this educational approach of using groups to develop learning through working together. Learners in groups of two or more work together to solve problems, complete assignments, or explore new concepts.
This new way of learning has become more critical as our world has changed over the last ten months with people working remotely. Collaborative learning compels individuals to develop new connections and find ways to work together.
All-Metro volleyball team
Emma Torstenson, the granddaughter of Mary Skundberg and the late Gary Skundberg, has been named to the Minneapolis Star and Tribune All-Metro Volleyball Team.
Torstenson is a senior and five-year starter for the Northfield Raiders at the libero position.
According to the Star Tribune, she is an intuitive presence who has learned to turn difficult digs into usable passes. Torstenson is Northfield’s all-time leader in digs and is a prolific server with 52 aces. Next fall, she plans on playing at Colorado University.
Christmas lights
All three houses in the 100 block of Third Street have outside decorations and lights. We happen to be one of those houses.
Our light displays have never rivaled that of Clark Griswold’s in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. They provide a sense of wonder and excitement in a bleak time of the year for many people as the amount of daylight dwindles.
Many years ago, I was given another reason for taking the time to display Christmas lights. As we were preparing for supper the Saturday after Thanksgiving, our doorbell rang. A person unknown to me was at the door and proceeded to explain how much she appreciated our lights.
Her father was a resident at Kenyon Senior Living whose room faced our house. She related that earlier in the afternoon, she apologized to her dad that she did not bring down a small Christmas tree to have in his room. He said, “That is OK. I can see the tree in the window across the street.” Then the rest of our lights came on, and he was thrilled to see them.
I learned the importance of sharing our lights with others at Christmas time.
Christmas Star
Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of excitement created by the great conjunction of the planets Jupiter and Saturn on Dec. 21, the Winter Solstice, making them appear as the Christmas Star. According to one astronomy blog, these conjunctions occur about every twenty years, but what makes this one unusual is it will be the closest these two planets will be since 1623. The next time they will be in this position is 2080.
Some stargazers are disputing the conjunction as looking like one star. One astronomer said a person with poor eyesight might see them as a single star, while another person with good vision may see two distinct planets.
The next few evenings, shortly after sunset, viewers may observe the two planets in the lower western sky. As with any celestial event, many factors can deter viewing, with cloud cover being the primary cause. Looking at the long-range weather forecast, we should have clear viewing on Sunday, Dec. 20, with the 21st, possibly being partly cloudy.