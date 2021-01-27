Local Blood Drive
The local Red Cross Blood Drive is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Parish Hall.
According to the Red Cross webpage, 10 appointment times are remaining from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Appointments to give blood are needed and can be made on the Red Cross website, www.redcross.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Senior High Knowledge Bowl
K-W’s Senior High Knowledge Bowl teams competed last Wednesday in a virtual format. The K-W Red team of Brady Bauer, Louie Breimhurst, James DeWitt and Sophia Poquette finished in 15th place with 35 points. Simultaneously, the K-W Black team of Rachel Nesseth, Elliot Olson, Lucas Brezina, and Hayden Poquette had 48 points and finished in ninth place.
Coach Darin Walling felt the teams did well and are adapting to the long-distance set-up.
All-State Choir and Band
Katie Van Epps of the K-W band and Arin Kyllo, a K-W Chorale member, have been selected to perform at the Minnesota Music Educators Association conference. Van Epps will be a member of the flute section in the All-State Concert Band, and Kyllo will be singing Alto 2 in the SSAA All-State Choir.
The groups had a two-hour online e-learning day on Jan. 23, with another one scheduled for Feb. 6. On performance days, a four to five-hour experience is planned for the ensembles.
According to the MMEA website, all 2021 All-State Ensembles will meet and perform in a wholly Online Festival Event. The guest conductors have remained committed to the 2021 Minnesota All-State and knew that the entire virtual format was possible.
Dr. Bret Amundson is the guest director of the Soprano-Alto Choir. He is the Dean of the School of Arts and Letters at The College of St. Scholastica (CCS) in Duluth. In addition to his work at CCS, Dr. Amundson is the Artistic Director of the Lake Superior Youth Chorus and the Twin Ports Choral Project’s Artistic Director.
The Concert Band’s conductor is Dr. Scott A. Jones, Professor of Music and Associate Director of University Bands in the School of Music at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He is the conductor of the Ohio State Symphonic Band and leads the undergraduate conducting curriculum. Previously, Dr. Jones was the Director of Bands at Concordia College in Moorhead.
The Concert Band is scheduled to perform on Saturday, Feb. 13, and the Soprano Alto Choir will perform on Saturday, Feb. 20. The performance times will be announced at a later time.
College athletics
The Rochester Community Technical College Yellowjacket wrestling team will open their season Saturday, Jan. 30 against Minnesota West at Worthington.
Sophomore Seth Brossard, a K-W graduate, was a member of the RCTC National Championship Team and the NWCA National Dual Runner-up Team in 2020. During his freshman season, he had a record of 36-10 while wrestling at 165 pounds. Brossard led the team in bonus points and pins and earned NJCAA Wrestling All-American recognition, NWCA Scholar All-American, MCAC Conference Wrestler of the Year and was named MCAC Wrestler of the Week three times during the season.
The University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire’s gymnastics team, is scheduled to have their first meet at Hamline University on Feb. 25.
Taylor Kish, a 2020 K-W graduate, is a first-year student on the team. While growing-up, she trained and competed for KAATS gymnastics in Pine Island. At this time, Kish does not have a designated event that she will compete in for the Blugolds.
Palindromes
A palindrome is a word or date that can be read the same forward and backward. Hannah, Otto, and race cars are examples of word palindromes.
A fun fact from the Old Farmer’s Almanac is that 1-20-21 is the first of a historic string of ten palindrome dates lasting until 1-29-21.
Friluftsliv
Friluftsliv (pronounced free-loofts-leave), roughly translated from Norwegian, means “live in the free air.” The gist of this is to immerse yourself in nature, which results in benefits to the mind, body, and spirit.
For the past year, friluftsliv has become a word known worldwide, as people seek to adapt to living through the COVID-19 pandemic. People are finding new ways to appreciate the outdoors simply.
According to an article from the Sons of Norway, with February being the shortest month, it is an excellent time to set a goal of getting outside every other day. It has been amazing to see the number of people outside walking the streets and sidewalks of Kenyon, enjoying a beautiful winter’s day.
Those who are cautious about walking in the winter take the time to look for a beautiful sunrise or sunset. Other suggestions to enjoy nature from the inside are watching the birds and counting the number of different kinds. Document the change of seasons as winter starts to wind down. By the end of February, the sun will set at 6 p.m. as we continue our slow descent to the summer solstice in June.