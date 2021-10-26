To the editor:
We have a school levy vote coming up on Nov. 2. Our Board of Education has proposed to increase the general ‘per pupil’ spending to $950 (payable after our 2021 taxes). That can sound like a hefty number, but did you realize that we have been paying $296 of that $950 for a number of years anyway? That makes the increase $650 per pupil.
As noted in the flyer we all received, at the current $296 funding level, our K-W district is the lowest in per pupil spending when compared to seven area districts. The closest one to us is at $483 per pupil right now. That means we have been spending significantly less than area districts for some time.
Also, our board has been cutting for the past 18 months and has already cut $800,000. There simply is not much left to cut that isn’t going to severely impact students and staff. This increase will put us in the middle of the surrounding districts, so it isn’t excessive. It’s just right there in the middle. At the very least, isn’t this what we want for our students and staff?
Yes, I am a senior citizen and I want my taxes to go to help our communities thrive. That means engaging our young people with what’s available through our schools, both academically and through extra-curricular activities. This makes for a more rounded and involved student body.
Right now, K-W has a wonderful array of possibilities for students and their unique interests.
Enthusiasm and school spirit is shown, and pride is exhibited by our young people. I would like to see this continued rather than reduced or eliminated. This levy would ensure continuity for our young people though academics, athletics or other extra-curricular activities or clubs.
Long ago, someone paid taxes to ensure that I and others received a quality education. I would guess it wasn’t an easy decision at that time either. I don’t know many people that feel taxes are what we want to do with our money. Yet, I feel it’s important for me to pay that gift back and give the best we can afford for our students today. It’s an investment. Won’t you join me in voting yes on the levy question?
I hope to see you there!
Mary Danielson-Gates
Kenyon