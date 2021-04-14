Happy birthday to my sister-in-law, Lori Aase, and my niece-in-law, Jodi Aase who both celebrating their birthday April 16. Have a wonderful day, ladies.
Also, a very special Happy birthday to Gladys Pechacek, who celebrated her 96th birthday April 10, with Doreen and Keith, and Dale and Cindy. So happy they could all be together to celebrate her birthday!
Julie was a Tuesday morning coffee guest of mine. We hadn’t met for coffee for a few weeks, so it was nice to get together again. Will try to do it again next week!
Mason Koehler was an Easter Sunday dinner guest of his grandma, Faye Noble.
There were a lot of exciting high school basketball games this week. It was fun to see the Hayfield Vikings in the state tournament this year, and they ended up taking the title, beating a very good team from Hancock. Final score was 61-60. It was also fun to see the Waseca Bluejays hang on to beat Caledonia by a score of 51-49. Kristina Anderson’s team from BBE rallied from a 16-point deficit, but came up a little short and was defeated by a good team from Minneota. Final score was 48-45. What a great year the lady Jaguars had, and they can be very proud of their season. Congrats to the coaches and the players. Basketball is done for the year now, except for professional, so we’ll have to wait until next fall to watch our favorite teams again.
On Wednesday, some good old friends got together at Area 57 to catch up with one another. Mary Hjermstad, Shirley Woodward, Cheryl Galley, Karen Nelson, Helen Haugen and I had a great time reminiscing and touching base with each other. What a fun place to get together and visit. After lunch, Cindy Trapp saw us walking across the street to JB’s, so she joined us to continue with the after-high-school group of friends’ fun! It’s really fun to be retired!!
Nicole Behne is part of the Owatonna High School Production of “One Man, Two Guvnors,” which playis in Owatonna this week. Congratulations Nicki!
Next Sunday, Pastor Jim Rushton will be at Moland for worship and Holy Communion. Nicole Behne will also be confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna at 1 p.m. On Saturday, April 25, we will have worship services at 5 p.m., followed by a potluck and family game night. Please bring LEGOS for the sermon. Sunday, April 25 – no worship service at Moland.
On Friday, Pat Schreiber and I did a little shopping in Owatonna. We checked out a couple of nurseries, and then enjoyed lunch at Torey’s. We then went to Faribault where Pat gave me a short tour of the Faribault Woolen Mill factory. That is a fascinating place to visit, and if you have a chance, check out the tours that are given on Fridays and Saturdays.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.