Misha Vaagen Lazzara
On Aug. 9, 2022, K-W graduate Misha Vaagen’s first novel “Manmade Constellations” will be released by Blackstone Publishing. While this is her first novel to be in print, Vaagen has had numerous pieces published in “poets.org,” “Entropy,” “Carolina Muse,” and other literary magazines.
Vaagen holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Texas at Tyler. She did post-graduate work receiving a Master’s in English with a focus on creative writing and a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from North Carolina State University.
At UNC Charlotte and North Carolina State University, Vaagen has taught fiction, creative nonfiction, and composition courses during her teaching career.
She said Freshman Composition was the first course she taught at the college level. The first-year students of a required class soon learned their teacher offered them an appreciation of communicating through the written word.
Following that experience, she has taught creative writing courses. Vaagen said, “Most students are excited to write their stories. Our lives are so filled with storytelling (in books, movies, even podcasts), I have found that students are usually very insightful and aware of what makes a good arc, setting, and character.”
Reading and writing have always been part of her life. She supported this statement by saying, “I remember writing a unicorn story in Mrs. Haugen’s second-grade class and afterward telling my mom that I wanted to be a writer. For years though, I mostly read. I didn’t write much in high school or in undergrad, since I got an English degree. I focused mostly on reading whatever novels I could get my hands on during those years.”
When asked about her novel, Vaagen described it this way, “The novel coming out this summer is women’s fiction blended with contemporary romance and ‘new adult,’ which means it’s a coming-of-age story that happens a little later in life than, say graduation or during the college years. Generally, I enjoy when books offer a little insight into navigating relationships, whether that’s romantic, familial or in the community.”
On the Misha Lazzara web page, she offers editorial services to writers, creative writing, and her services as a writing coach.
The Drowsy Chaperone
For the past two and half months, the K-W Theater group has been working on producing the “Drowsy Chaperone.” They are putting the finishing touches on the show, with Stage Director Randy Hockinson and Musical Director Stephanie Schumacher coaching them.
As with all of the K-W productions, these young people have spent excessive time learning their characters, musical numbers, and general stage presence to put on a first-class play for the public to enjoy.
While this play is not as familiar as some in the past few years, the musical won five Tony Awards and received highly acclaimed reviews. The local cast has been working on the twelve musical numbers in the play, and they are performing them with a high level of skill.
People are invited to come out and support our young actors by seeing a performance of “The Drowsy Chaperone” scheduled for Fri. March 11 and Sat. March 12 at 7 p.m. and Sun. Afternoon March 13 at 2 p.m.
Knowledge Bowl
Thursday, the K-W Red and K-W Silver teams participated in the Regional Knowledge Bowl competition, with the top two teams advancing to the state tournament. K-W Red team of Elliot Olson, Brady Bauer, Flint Stevenson, and Madrox Wagner finished the day in sixth place, with the Silver team of Rachel Nesseth, Sophia Poquette, Devon Christen, and Sammy Walker in tenth place.
“We had a good season,” said Coach Darin Walling. “It is nice to have two teams advance to the Regionals. That does not always happen for us.”
Wrestling Hall of Fame
On March 7, the Mayo Civic Center Wrestling Hall of Fame will induct members of the 2022 class. Among the honorees is Wayne Lexvold of Kenyon, who will enter the hall of fame as an assistant coach.
Lexvold was introduced to wrestling during his school years at Goodhue High School when Bill Sutter coached the team. As a Wildcat, Lexvold wrestled in the 1978 state tournament, finishing sixth, and returned the following year, earning third place, ending his career with a 91-9 record.
Over forty years ago, Wayne and Donna Lexvold departed Goodhue and established Lexy-Lane Dairy Farm in Holden Township, northeast of Kenyon. Wayne brought his love of wrestling and knowledge of the sport with him.
Wayne and Donna’s oldest child, Shelia, came along before anyone thought girls could participate in extra-curricular wrestling, so Wayne had to wait for the boys, Nathan, Chad, Drew, and Mitchel.
It is known that when his sons were growing up, a wrestling mat was put in the basement of the Lexvold home. Friends staying overnight with the boys did so knowing they would have to get up at 5:30 a.m. to help with chores. Wayne grew up learning the correlation between the hard work of a dairy farm and the work ethic needed to be successful in wrestling. His sons soon learned the same lesson.
Lexvold got involved with the K-W wrestling program by working with the elementary and high school wrestling teams. He helped develop young wrestlers who eventually led the K-W high school team, Minnesota’s top programs. Wayne Lexvold and Rick Ryan, former Goodhue Wildcat wrestlers in the local wrestling community, were significant factors in the local team’s success.
While many young boys and men have learned about wrestling from Wayne, he and his wife Donna have helped some of these young people through difficult times and got them on the right track in life.
Speech
On Thursday, the K-W Junior High Speech team traveled to Jordan for a competition. The opportunity to compete against other young speech contestants has helped this group with their confidence and encouraged them to improve their skills.
Results from the Jordan meet are Tate Lewis took first place in Great Speeches, June Sundin second place in Poetry, Aspen Donkers fourth in Dramatic Interpretation, Izzy Chmelik fourth in Informative Speaking, Jordan Blowers fourth in Prose, Chelsea Gomez-Quino seventh in Dramatic Interpretation, and Adalee Geisinger seventh in Poetry.
Coaches Rebecca Kunesh and Heidi Hanson took the Varsity team to the Red Wing meet on Saturday.