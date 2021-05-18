Senior music garden
Before the High School Spring Concert, the music garden to honor the seniors of 2021 was dedicated. The plot is located on the north side of K-W High School outside the music rooms.
A plaque placed in the garden earlier in the day reads, “Dedicated to the Kenyon-Wanamingo Music Class of 2021. The garden was planted in your honor during the dark days of the pandemic. Trusting in the truth of nature, we knew that life would spring anew. Your legacy lives on in the firm roots you’ve planted in the Kenyon-Wanamingo Music Program.”
K-W Band
Having an outdoor spring band concert should come as no surprise during this unusual year. The weather gods allowed the K-W Symphonic Band and the K-W Middle School band the good fortune to perform outside on rare sunny, seasonally warm early spring evenings.
It is always fun to listen to the younger band students and hear the progress that they have made during the year. Next year older members of the middle school band will move to the Symphonic Band to take the place of the graduated seniors.
The quality of music played by the Symphonic Band was outstanding. They played challenging musical pieces with skill and expertise. Learning this music was made even more difficult with long distance learning. The band members demonstrated their dedication to the organization by performing an exceptional concert.
Webpage
People interested in the K-W school happenings may access a new informational webpage at kwknights.touchpros.com/Home2.aspx. Academics, activities and athletics are the three categories being developed for interested parties.
The academics and activities portions of the site are a work in progress, with new information frequently being added.
The athletics part is divided into hall of fame, achievements, and records. Under the 'Hall of Fame' tab, information is provided about the hall of fame inductees and teams. The 'Records' tab contains information about groups and individuals in various sports.
As this page gets more material, it will become a good resource for people interested in all of the goings-on at K-W.
K-W vocal music
The K-W Chorale and Knights Ensemble, under the direction of Stephanie Schumacher and making his directing debut, Jacob Barsness, presented a concert that demonstrated the vocal skills of the singers. The balance of sound between the upper ranges and lower vocal ranges was excellent.
On Thursday evening the middle school students presented their spring vocal music concert. The music performed demonstrated the basic singing skills taught to the students. Throughout the program, many performing groups were allowed to sing solos or in small groups.
The evening ended with Ray Sands, a member of the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame, accompanying the seventh-eighth grade choir while they sang the Pennsylvania Polka. Ms. Schumacher had invited Sands to talk about polka music with the students.
Student teacher
Jacob Barsness, a student teacher under the supervision of K-W vocal music teacher Stephanie Schumacher, received farewell gifts from the choir members on Wednesday night at the Spring Choir Concert. One gift was a music stand with student autographs and a package of colorful socks.
During his time at the middle/ high school, Barsness has developed a reputation for wearing flamboyant hosiery.
Next school year, Barsness has been offered a position to teach grade 7-12 vocal music. The first year of teaching can be intimidating, but his experience working at K-W should make the transition easier.