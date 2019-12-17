Happy Birthday this week to Phyllis Derscheid and Kaylin Hanson who are both celebrating birthdays this week. Also a special Happy Birthday to my sister-in-law, Carol Aase, who celebrates her birthday on Dec. 15. Carol’s family took her out for a Sunday Birthday Brunch at Rudy’s Red Eye Grill in Rosemount, so that’s a great way to celebrate Mom’s birthday.
Last Sunday, Kris, Brianna, Julie, Maggie and I, along with Sandy Novak and her daughter Lindy and daughter-in-law Janelle all enjoyed the always wonderful Hosanna Christmas Concert in Lakeville. The concert is so good with many forms of entertainment besides the choirs. There is also ballet, ice skating, aerial scarf performers, and the adorable children’s choir. This concert has become a tradition with my sisters, nieces and other friends, and it is a great way to celebrate the Christmas Holidays.
Also last Sunday, a houseful of Viking fans enjoyed watching the home teams’ win over the Detroit Lions at JB and Julie’s house. In-house chef, Rogar Anderson, served up his signature meatloaf burgers; Maggie made bourbon meatballs, Julie made her famous dip, and Bob brought his homemade salsa and dill pickles. Dan Inman, Cuddles, “Triple Don,” and Bernie all said the meal was great. It’s always fun to watch the game with this bunch.
On Saturday, Dick and Sherry Truman hosted the 3rd Annual Hildebrandt Cousin’s Christmas Brunch at their lovely home outside of Northfield. We had a good turnout with many of us “first cousins” in attendance. Sherry had a table full of old family pictures for us to look at and take if we wanted. I found a very old picture, taken in 1917, of my Grandma Hildebrandt, my Great-Grandma Kispert and my Great-Great Grandma Iwig. What a treasure. I’d never seen a picture of Great-Grandma Iwig, so it was so much fun to see what she looked like.
Another wonderful photo found was a picture of my Grandma Hildebrandt’s, Great-Grandpa and Grandma Martin, and Caroline Kispert. Chuck guessed the photo may have been taken around the Civil War, because of the attire worn. What a find! I’m going to have Katie add these photos to our family tree information she has started. Thanks to Dick and Sherry for hosting all of us cousins and giving us a chance to reconnect.
On Saturday night, Julie, Katie and I took our chances at Yeti Bingo in Castle Rock. This was a fundraiser for Ryan Block’s Prior Lake Lakers’ trip to Cooperstown, NY, next summer. None of us won a YETI, but we sure had a fun time trying.
Thanks to Pastor White from Northfield who again lead us in Worship and Holy Communion on Sunday. Next week we will have the Sunday School Program at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck dinner.
On Wednesday, Roger and Carol Pitan were afternoon coffee guests of Faye Noble.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.