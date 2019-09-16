Linda Noble was honored at her home on Sunday to celebrate her birthday. Happy Birthday, Linda. I hope you had a great day. Faye attended the party.
Julie Broin and Amanda Holland attended the funeral visitation for Kathy Ersland on Wednesday. Kathy passed away last week at the Kenyon Sunset Home. She was our bus driver on Bus #2 at one time, and I remember her being very kind. Sincere sympathy to her husband, Bob, and her children, as well as many other family members and friends.
Faye Noble attended her 66th class reunion from Medford High School on Saturday. The reunion was held at the home of classmate, Audrey Tebo in Faribault. What a milestone for those class members.
Julie met Heather Tousignant at Marlea’s on Thursday to get caught up on each other’s summer fun. Heather is in the process of planning the wedding of her daughter, Hannah, later on this year. Maggie also stopped by for a quick visit.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Curt Luebke. Curt passed away earlier this month, and his funeral was held on Sept. 9 at First Lutheran Church.
On Saturday afternoon, Pat and Dave and I attended the Oktoberfest at the Gunderson House. What a fun event with tasty wines from Millner Winery in Kimball, MN, along with a nice selection of Oktoberfest beers. The Kenyon Area Historical Society served a good lunch, and it was fun listening to Ray Sands and the Polka Dots on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.
Thank you to Pastor Howard Reinschmidt who lead us in worship and Holy Communion on Sunday. Pastor Reinschmidt served at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Rochester for many years. Reminder that next Saturday, Sept. 21, we will have worship at 5 p.m., followed by a potluck supper and Family League Game Night. There will be no worship services on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The Annual Hildebrandt Reunion was held on Sunday at the United Methodist Church in Nerstrand. A good crowd of 36 people attended the reunion this year, and it was fun seeing people I haven’t seen for a long time or at least since the last time I attended the re union. I was given a picture of my great-grandparents, Charles and Minnie Hildebrandt that I don’t believe I’ve ever seen before, so that was really cool. We have some great cooks in our Hildebrandt family, so we all enjoyed a nice lunch. Thanks to all the folks who planned the reunion, and we’ll have it again next year at the church. Maybe the Vikings won’t be playing the Packers that day, and more people will attend.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.