To the editor:
After 29 years, the Kenyon Lions Club has determined that we do not have adequate sales staff to continue the sales and publications of the Lions Community Calendar.
We wish to thank the hundreds of loyal purchasers for all those years. We also say thank you to the fifty or so businesses, churches and clubs for your ads over the years.
Your support has provided funds to support fifteen programs to assist persons and organizations in need of funding. Locally we support the Peace Poster contest, Halloween Party for school students, school trips and school scholarships. We also have three low visions machines to loan to persons with sight problems.
We plan to stay active in the community along with collecting used glasses and hearing aids at the post office, just drop them off in the box in the lobby.
Thank you for your support.
Kenyon Lions
Richard Ellingsberg, club president