Lots of birthdays this week. Happy Birthday to Marion Flom, Marliss Derscheid, Kristina Lurken Anderson and George Gillen. Have a good birthday.
Also, happy birthday to my brother Dan, who is celebrating his birthday on March 6. Also Happy Birthday to my brother-in-law, Ron Mills, whose birthday is on March 8. Happy birthday to two special guys in our family.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Donald Broin who passed away last week.
Visitation and funeral service will be on Monday, March 1 at Hauge Church. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, children, Susan, Debbie and David, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his siblings. Take care, and treasure all of your memories. Don was a good guy and will be missed.
On Saturday, Julie and I spent the day with Katie and Ryan Block. We had so much fun. Julie hadn’t officially met Miss Daisy yet, so got that done. She’s such a busy, funny and sweet doggie. We had fun hanging out at their house, and then did a little “retail therapy” as it’s been awhile. After shopping at a couple of stores, we enjoyed having lunch at The Muddy Cow in Savage. We always have a great time when we’re together. As soon as we can go visit Troy and Anna in New Ulm, we’re going to do it.
Haven’t seen those guys for way too long!
I saw in the Owatonna People’s Press that Gilma Jones passed away. Lyle and Gilma ran the Moland Store for many years, and I remember it was a sad day when the Moland Store closed. We had a lot of fun going there, and we’d play with Kathy, and get some beautiful clothes for our Barbie Dolls that Jackie. Gilma always was so pleasant when we were there. Gilma is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Moras, and Kathy (Tom) Clements of Owatonna, as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Sincere sympathy is also extended to the family and friends of Lynn Fletcher Fromm, who passed away on Feb. 26. Lynn was a member of the Kenyon High School Class of 1972. She is survived by her husband, Tim, as well as her children and grandchildren; her parents, Everett and Jeanette Fletcher; brother Ed (Tammy) and other nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2 with a private family funeral on March 3. Blessed be her memory.
Camden Aase had a great weekend of hockey last weekend at the Breezy Point Tourney. Camden’s team went 3-1 in the tourney. Great job, Camden. Sister Haidyn was also in a tourney last weekend and she scored several goals for her team. Those kids love to play hockey, and are really good at it.
Moland Church will resume worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Jim Rushton.
We will also have Holy Communion that day. It will be great to see our church friends again after a two-month break due to the pandemic.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.