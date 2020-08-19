Happy Birthday this week to my sweet little great-nephew, Calvin Aase, who celebrated his fourth birthday on Sunday. Calvin had a fun drive-by birthday candy parade at his home in Edina, with many family and friends present. He got lots of gifts and candy in his bucket, so it will be interesting to see how David and Lauren handle that situation. It was fun to see the kids, as we haven’t seen them since February after little Otto was born. Happy Birthday, Calvin, and I hope you can all come down to the farm some time soon.
Shades of Sherwood Chapter 2 was enjoyed by the same group of friends as two weeks ago. In addition, Maggie and Brennen’s neighbors, Shaylee, Mike, Keegan and Frank joined the fun. This time the camp site was riverside, so Brennen and the kids caught not only crawfish, but catfish! The group enjoyed the pond, the pool, and tubing down the river. They survived yet another storm on Saturday night. A catch and release of a hummingbird and the sighting of a llama were the highlights of the weekend.
Aug. 11 was my official last day at MCHS-Owatonna, so some of my coworkers took me out for dinner at Plaza Morena in Owatonna. Since we are not allowed to gather as a large group, no retirement party was able to be held for myself or for a few providers who also retired this summer. We did have a fun time at Plaza, and it was good to see my work friends. Retirement so far has been great, and I highly recommend it!
Julie and I have been cleaning in the attic, which contains 90 years of Aase and Hope stuff. This past week we found a manila envelope addressed to my grandpa Martin Aase, and it was filled with many wedding and graduation announcements from the 1940s, along with Kenyon High School, St. Olaf and Luther College Choir and Band Concert programs. For the most part, everything was in pristine condition. I’m finding homes for some of these wonderful documents; I even sent a graduation announcement of my dad’s cousin, Gladys Aase, to one of her daughters who lives in California. Kevin Anderson was the recipient of many programs for choir and band concerts, as he and others are working on organizing items like these for preservation. I called my cousin, Georgia Vincent in Fredricksburg, Virginia to answer some of my questions on some Aase documents — she is such a wealth of knowledge still at age 95. She cleared up my questions, and it was really nice to visit with her. She is such an amazing woman. Julie and I will “hit” the attic again next week to see what kind of treasures we can uncover.
On Friday evening, I hosted a get-together for some of my “after high school” friends for a little happy hour and brats on the grill. Helen Haugen, Pat Schreiber, Gwen Gunhus, Julie and I had so much fun visiting on all kinds of topics. The humidity dropped a lot, and it was a beautiful evening to be on the deck. We were able to wrap things up before the rain started.
Our family was so saddened to hear that our last aunt on the Hildebrandt side of the family, Ruth Jacobson, passed away at Heritage House in Faribault. Ruth was a wonderful person in so many ways, and she will be missed by her children, Jeff, Shirley and Tim, and their families. I’m going to miss her because she was the last connection to Mom, and whenever I needed a “Mom Fix,” I’d visit Ruth. We had a lot of fun shopping and going out for a treat once in awhile. Rest in peace, Ruth.
On Saturday, Katie and I took a road trip to Wabasha. We had fun walking around this nice little town, doing a little antiquing, checking out the cute shops, and finding a really nice quilt shop to visit. We had lunch at The Old Triangle Irish Pub, which was great. We drove home through Pepin and Lake City, which is always such a nice drive. Since Katie’s boys were gone for the weekend, she decided to spend the night at the farm, so we had supper at the Kenyon Grill, where we were met by Julie and Maggie. It was a fun weekend, and we’re already planning another road trip soon.
Reminder of Moland Family League camping at the church on Saturday, Aug. 22, with worship at 5 p.m. and potluck to follow. There will be no church services on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.