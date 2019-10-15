Toothpick puzzle challenge
During fall vacation from school on Oct. 17 and 18 young people are encouraged to stop at the Kenyon Public Library to test their logic skills with challenging toothpick puzzles. The challenges are designed for ages 8 to 18 and all who participate will receive a prize. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People having questions may talk to library staff at 507-789-6821.
Junior High Math Team
This season’s K-W Junior High Math Team consists of eighth graders Josie Flom and Madison Stenbakken, seventh grader Clara Welke, and sixth graders Olivar Breyer, Bryan Jacobson, Riley Mitchell, Ryan LaCanne and Myles Thompson.
During their first meet on Sept. 30, Josie Flom tied for first place with three students from other schools. As a team they finished eighth out of thirteen teams.
Coach Rachel Cline said, “Hopefully, during the next few meets we’ll be able to catch up and get back in the top 4.”
Pawsome Readers
Marley, a certified reading dog, will be at the Kenyon Public Library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
All children are welcome to come in and read to Marley. This gives readers an opportunity to improve their reading skills and confidence. For emerging readers, they can have an adult or older sibling read to Marley while they listen and follow along with the story.
For more information, or to sign-up for a fifteen minute session with Marley, contact the library staff at 507-789-6821.
Junior High Knowledge Bowl
On Oct. 8, the K-W Junior High Knowledge Bowl team was in competition against 24 other teams. K-W Black finished in first place, K-W Red placed sixth and K-W Silver ended the meet twenty-first.
Members of team Black were Louie Breimhurst, Lilianna Wood, Gavin Blakstad, Elsie Braaten, Flint Stevenson and Emma Koncur. Team Red was made-up of Brady Bauer, Madrox Wagner, Savannah Metcalf, Nevaeh Swain, Sienna Carel, and Leah Ament. Team Silver consisted of James Dewitt, Sara Metcalf, Andre Cortez, Myles Thompson, Jay Smith, McKinley Budahn and Marilyn Cortez.
Coach Darin Walling indicated this year’s team has many first time members. At this time the competition teams are a blend of returning participants and those less experienced team members.
Grannie's Soup Luncheon
The Kenyon United Methodist Church sponsors its annual Grannie's Soup Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. Saturday, Oct. 26 A variety of soups, including chicken wild rice, vegetable beef, chili, and a vegetarian soup will be served, as well as a selection of delicious apple desserts. Rummage items will also be available for a free-will donation. The free will donations will help support local and area charities.
NSIC and American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Player of the Week
K-W graduate and Winona State junior middle blocker/outside hitter, Megan Flom was named the NSIC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 7. The next day it was announced she was recognized as the AVCA Division II Player of the Week. According to the Winona State Volleyball web site, Flom is just the second player in the history of Winona State Volleyball to earn the national award.
Flom has developed into a team leader with her offensive skills. During weekend sweeps against nationally ranked No. 19 University of Sioux Falls and No. 8- ranked Southwest Minnesota State University she had 28 kills, three service aces, three digs, and nine blocks.
New Split Rock Lighthouse keeper
On the front page of the Minnesota Section of Saturday’s Minneapolis Star Tribune was the announcement from the Minnesota State Historical Society that Hayes Scriven has been appointed the new keeper of the Split Rock Lighthouse. The previous lighthouse keeper retired after serving in that position for 36 years.
A 2001 graduate of K-W High School, Scriven will be the site manager in charge of the historic site listed on the National Register of Historic Places which is located along the North Shore of Lake Superior southwest of Silver Bay.
Scriven earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Minnesota Duluth and recently has been the executive director of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, Wisconsin, where he managed the day-to-day operations of the center. Prior to moving north, he was the executive director of the Northfield Historical Society.
As lighthouse keeper Scriven and his wife, the former Jenny Wille of Nerstrand, along with their two children will live on site at the Split Rock Lighthouse
Breakfast
The monthly Kenyon Veteran’s Support Group breakfast returns from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 in the VFW dining room. Attendees may choose from a menu that includes eggs to order, pancakes, toast, bacon, sausage, rolls and coffee. Bloody Marys and mimosas will be available at the bar. The proceeds will be donated to support the Kenyon VFW Post.