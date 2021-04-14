Easter Sunday
A year ago, on Easter Sunday at 10 a.m., I was standing on my front porch in the middle of a snowstorm beating on a saucepan with a wooden spoon declaring, “He has risen.”
This year we celebrated Easter in our church sanctuary with the candles on the altar lit for the first time in many months. The ropes closing selected pews from seating had been taken down, people respectfully wore masks and, to a certain point, social distanced. For the first time in a year, the congregation was able to sing the last hymn.
In my opinion, these are all indicators of a slow return to normalcy. These signs are the effect of people working to understand how to combat the pandemic.
Unfortunately, many of the clergy in our area have taken criticism for following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. To their credit, they were doing what they could to protect congregants from an unseen enemy. The members of the ministerial association need to be thanked for these efforts.
K-W Speech Team
The K-W Speech Team participated in the varsity subsection speech tournament on Saturday and finished the competition advancing five people to the section tournament and one as the first alternate in their category.
Sophia Culuris finished first in the Original Oratory, with Ashley Rechtzigel also garnering a first in Great Speeches. Elliot Olson brought home a second-place finish in Serious Prose and Jordan Blowers had a sixth-place finish in the same category. In poetry, Izzy Chmelik placed fourth. First Alternate in Dramatic Interpretation is Aspen Donkers.
The section tournament, to be held in a virtual format, is scheduled for Saturday.
K-W Track and Field
Thursday afternoon, the K-W Track and Field Team held the inaugural event on the new track when Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Cannon Falls came to town to compete in a triangular event.
It has been many years since K-W hosted a track meet. Activities Director Randy Hockinson and Coaches Jeff Wibben and Rachel Cline, along with a crew of volunteers, deserve to be recognized for operating an efficiently run event.
In typical spring sports weather fashion, Thursday morning was rainy; by early afternoon the sun was shining and the temperature was in the 60s. When the national anthem was performed before the meet, the wind was blowing from the south, and the air had the feeling of a late October afternoon, leaving many spectators shivering and wrapped in blankets as they watched.
“We had a lot of kids place first and a lot get their personal best times with only three practices and no meets in two years. It was so much fun hosting our own meet!” stated coach Rachel Cline.
Both the girls and boys team scores indicated how even the competition was. Z-M took first place with 64.50 points for the girls, Cannon Falls got second with 60 points, and K-W third with 58.50 points. The boys’ team totals were even closer as Z-M won the meet with 58 points, Cannon Falls second with 57 points, and K-W third with 56 points.
Activities Director Randy Hockinson had this to say about the first meet on the new track, “This meet was a historic moment for our school. It was made possible by our constituents, school administration and School Board. Our track facilities worked well, and we are confident hosting more meets this year and in years to come. I was pleased to see how well our students competed and how happy they were.”
The jug
Recently, I was privileged to have coffee with Dick Johnson, of Red Wing, and KHS class of 1950. For many years, I have had one question that I hoped Dick could answer. What possessed his mother, Marie Dale Johnson, to steal the Cannon Falls football team water jug in 1925?
Dick laughed and said there are two versions to that event. His mother enjoyed telling the story of how the Kenyon cheerleaders retrieved the jug.
One story was that in 1925, the cheerleaders were told by Kenyon Supt. M.O. Lokensgaard to grab the Cannon Falls water jug, and then he issued the challenge to Cannon to win it back next year.
The other story related by Marie Johnson in a 1963 Kenyon Leader article was that she was one of a group of cheerleaders who “liberated” the jug in a daring raid on the Cannon Falls bench. They later taunted the challenge to the Cannon Falls team, “Come and take it away from us if you can.”
Starting in 1925 until 1980, Kenyon and Cannon Falls played a trophy game for the jug.
At the 1928 game played in Cannon Falls, Kenyon — possessors of the jug since the inception of the trophy — were notified just before halftime that elaborate plans were in place to present the jug to the winners. Cannon felt they would win the game and the jug, but to their chagrin, the game ended in a tie, and Kenyon kept the trophy through the 1930s.
When the teams played, season records did not matter, as was evident when in 1939, Cannon Falls came to Kenyon undefeated only to lose the game 6 to 0.
Most of the games’ final score was reasonably close, with only a few blowouts over the years.
Kenyon dominated the series from the 20s through the middle ‘70s. In 1974, Cannon Falls won 18-13 after not having the jug since a 7-6-win 1961.
From 1975 to 1980, Cannon Falls won four of the six games played. The 1980 game, which Cannon Falls won, was the last one played until 1994. Kenyon moved to the Wasioja Conference, and Cannon Falls changed to a conference with teams from the Twin Cities area.
Once the series restarted, Cannon Falls prevailed through the first part of this century. Although, Kenyon-Wanamingo did have a signature win in 2007 when the Knights won 6-0 in overtime.
Coach Scott VanEpps, a 1993 K-W graduate who never played in a jug game, proudly hoisted the jug after the game.
With the realignment of football conferences by the MSHSL, the jug game is a thing of the past.
Unfortunately, the team that won most of the games does not have it. Cannon won the last jug game and has it in its trophy case.
Blood drive results
The April 5 blood drive held at St. Michael’s Church in Kenyon collected 55 units of blood, two short of the goal.
For the day, 70 appointments were scheduled. Unfortunately, there were 11 no-shows, which is disappointing when people cannot fulfill their commitment to giving a valuable gift that could save someone else’s life.
The next blood drive is scheduled for June 7.