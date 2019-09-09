Oktoberfest
At this time, the weather forecast for Saturday, Sept .14 looks like it will be a beautiful fall day for an Oktoberfest celebration at the Gunderson House in Kenyon. The event will be from 1 to 5 in the afternoon with Ray Sands and the Polka Dots playing on the porch from 2-4.
For a $10 food ticket a participant will receive a bratwurst or frankfurter, sauerkraut, beans, German potato salad, and a dessert. Beer, wine and cider tastings are also part of the festivities. A $10 tasting ticket includes a beer tasting glass with an outlined picture of the Gunderson House on it.
Tickets for the event may be purchased from KAHS board members Bob Peterson, Rhana Olson, Dianne Wright, Dick Nystuen, Cora Lee Monroe, Mary Danielson Gates, Dan Rechtizgel or Kevin Anderson. Tickets are also available at the Kenyon City Hall.
Kenyon area intern
The Kenyon Area Intern of the local ELCA churches for the next year is Patty Bjorklund who previous to entering seminary was a public school music teacher. Following her years as a teacher Bjorklund earned a graduate degree in church music and was a rostered ELCA deacon in the Minneapolis Synod.
The Concordia College Moorhead graduate and her husband Arlen live in South St. Paul where she serves on the South St. Paul School Board. The Bjorklunds are passionate Minnesota sports fans especially the Golden Gophers. They have two adult sons.
College sports
Hannah Fisher, of the North Central University of Minneapolis Volleyball program, is one of three key team members being counted on to lead the way for the Rams. As a first year player last season Fisher played every set and had 257 digs.
At the St. Mary’s University of Winona Alumni Cross Country Open, Luther College took first place with a team total of 26 points. Sophomore Lauren Berg placed tenth with a time 22:27.
Kassandra Keller and Kaitlyn Vold, defensive specialists for the Luther College volleyball team, have seen playing time in the Ground Round Sugar Loaf Classic at St. Mary’s University of Winona and the ACM Volleyball tournament at Grinnell College, Grinnell, Iowa.
FFA at the State Fair
FFA advisor Chuck Larson and the K-W FFA need to be recognized for their success in competition at the Minnesota State Fair.
Once again the Kenyon-Wanamingo Chapter of the FFA was named the Premier Chapter of the fair. The Premier Chapter Trophy is won by earning the most points of all competitors in dairy, sheep, swine, and meat goats. Larson noted they also received awards from the Midwest Dairy Association, premier exhibitor of sheep species and the Reserve Champion Swine Herdsmanship award.
Congratulations to K-W FFA member Madeline Patterson who was awarded the Douglas Baldwin award. The Baldwin award is presented to the top senior division member showing at the state fair. Criteria for the award includes a showing history at the fair, and demonstrating traits of fairness, integrity, helpfulness, and promotion of the agriculture industry.
Chicken dinner
The 36th Annual Kenyon Senior Living Chicken BBQ is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 17. The dinner includes barbecue chicken breast, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, dinner rolls, ice cream and beverage for a cost of $7 for non-residents and $5 for children 6 and under.
The meal will be served in two locations. For Kenyon Sunset Home residents and guests the dinner will be served between 5 and 6 p.m. in the KSH dining room. The other location is the Gunderson Gardens main dining room with a serving time of 5:30 p.m.
To RSVP call Emily at 507-789-7102 or Diane at 507-789-7138 and let them know your choice of dining locations.
K-W Hall of Fame
On Sept. 28, the 1950 Kenyon High School football team will be honored at the Hall of Fame evening to be held at the K-W High School.
The 1950 Kenyon High School football team opened the season with a 27-0 win over Bethlehem Academy. On the opening play of the game it appeared Dick Werdahl had raced 80 yards for a touchdown only to be ruled out of bounds on BA’s 28 yard line. Three plays later Dick Overby scored the first touchdown of the season.
The second game they defeated West Concord 34-0 and scored 61 points in two games while holding their opponents to zero.
Team captains Arnie Satter, Dick Werdahl, and Dick Farus led the team that season. Satter was known for his show of little mercy defensive play while Werdahl spearheaded the running attack. Farus’ passing helped balance the offense.
Homecoming that fall found Cannon Falls coming to Kenyon to play for the “Jug.” Before the largest crowd to witness a game at Memorial Field, Kenyon defeated the Bombers 28-21. Prior to that the game the Vikings had been ranked fifth among Minnesota high school football teams.
They finished the HVL season as champions after defeating Zumbrota. In the final home game the Vikings played Dassel, coached by Clifford Hjermstad, winning 39-0. The last game of the year was a victory over St. Augustine of Austin.
The team finished the season undefeated outscoring their opponents 232 to 63 points.
Arnie Satter, Dee McLagen, Dick Farus, and Dick Werdahl were named to the HVL All-Conference team with Satter and Werdahl honorable mentions to the All-State Team.
Following the season, Dr. Harold Leland of Minneapolis, an alumni of Kenyon High School, thought the Viking lettermen deserved an outing. He sent tickets for the team to attend the Twin Cities High School Title Game that was played at Memorial Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.
Tickets to the Hall of Fame dinner and program are available at the K-W High School office in Kenyon or at the K-W School District office in Wanamingo.