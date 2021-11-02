Happy birthday to Dave Balzer, William Behne, Kathy Hasert, and Haven Bauer, who all celebrate birthdays this week. Have a fun day!!
Also happy birthday to my nephew, Dylan Novak, who celebrates his birthday Nov. 2. Have a piece of cake for me, Dylan!
I was so sad to hear that Bea Tollefson had passed away. Bea was quite a lady, and we had a special friendship over the years. I remember sitting at auctions with Bea and Lynn, and hoping that we didn’t want the same item. I loved their little jewelry and antique store. That’s where Bob got a lot of the beautiful green depression pieces he’d give me for Christmas. Bea kept track of what pieces I had and which ones I wanted, so when Bob came in the store, she knew just what to sell him. To kill some time while I was getting the oil changed on my car, I’d walk down to the Beehive and have a cup of coffee with Bea. We always had a fun time talking.
I’ll always remember what great dancers Lynn and Bea were. They were the envy of many people at the monthly smorgasbord dances at the VFW. I’ll miss talking with Bea; she would still occasionally call me kind of out of the blue, although maybe not for a year or more, and we had fun chatting about what had been going on. Family services were held at the Castle Rock Cemetery on Saturday. She will be missed by her family.
On Monday, Dan and Carol came down to the farm with lunch and other goodies for me. We had a fun time catching up. I’m going to forget how to cook if this continues much longer!
On Tuesday, Julie came out to the farm and we had a good time over a few cups of good coffee. It’s so nice being retired and being able to have your sister come out for coffee. I really enjoy our time together.
Kris Mills, Robin Paterni, Joan West, Leslie Hobson and Tammy Dalton spent a week in sunny Indian Shores, Florida. The weather was fantastic and it sounds like the girls had a great time. They spent a day on the water with friends Doug and Karen Torseth, which was really great. Krissy also had a chance one to have dinner one evening with Nancy Aronson Doig, who lives just a few miles from Indian Shores.
That was a highlight of the trip. The girls returned home on Saturday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Phyllis Derscheid took me to physical therapy, and afterwards we stopped at Olivia’s Restaurant in Owatonna for a little breakfast. Great time for neighbors to catch up with each other, and I sure appreciated the ride to Owatonna.
Sincere sympathy is extended again to the Grose family. Lila passed away last week. It must be so difficult to lose both of your parents in a matter of a couple of weeks, so thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this time. The funeral for Lila was at First Lutheran Church on Saturday morning. Julie attended the visitation for Lila on Saturday morning.
Upcoming changes in Moland Worship Services. Beginning Nov. 7, we will have Sunday School and Confirmation at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship services at 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Please note the change in time for worship.
Since I now can drive, I stopped at the Sunset Home on Saturday morning and had coffee with Amanda, Emmitt and Julie. It’s so nice to be able to drive again!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.