Happy Birthday to Henry Skluzacek and Nicole Behne who will be celebrating this week. Have a great birthday!
Happy anniversary to my nephew and his wife, Brandon and Auntonya Aase, who celebrate Sept. 24. Congratulations!
So many of us this week were saddened to hear of Gary Skundberg’s passing. Gary was our band director in high school, and was the favorite teacher of many of us. I will never forget our wonderful trip to Norway four years ago, with Mary and Gary as our guides. What a team they were on that trip as well as in life. They showed us around Norway like they were showing us around Minnesota. All of us on that trip have nothing but wonderful memories of Gary, from the sharing of his many stories about Norway, to singing on our long bus rides, and jumping into the fjord.
Gary was a very kind man who loved his family and friends, and was a Norwegian through and through. I know I’m going to miss seeing him around town, but will forever remember those ten wonderful days in Norway. Take care, Mary, and girls, and keep all of your wonderful memories close to your heart.
On Friday night, I attended the Paradise Community Theater’s production of “Newsies.” It is a fun play to watch and the cast did an excellent job, as usual. My co-worker, Nate Chesney, played the lead role and he was awesome!
This weekend was the weekend for plays, as on Saturday, Kris Mills, Brianna Novak, Anna Vangsness, Gail Trapp, Annette Peters and I saw "Mama Mia!" at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters. It was fabulous with great music and acting. The play has been so popular that Chanhassen is extending its run until February 2020. If you haven’t seen it before and get a chance to go, you won’t be disappointed. It was great!
On Sunday morning,, Annette, Gail, Helen and I enjoyed the "Downtown Abbey" movie in Lakeville. We were all huge fans of the TV show on PBS, and hated to see it end. So when we heard they were making a movie about "Downtown Abbey," we knew we wanted to go. It was wonderfully done, and we all decided it was just perfect! We’re hoping they plan to do another movie in the future, because there are still a few loose ends to tie up. We also enjoyed discussing the movie over lunch at Rudy’s Red Eye Grille in Lakeville.
Russ, Lynn, Mason and Megan Koehler were Saturday evening supper guests of Faye Noble. It was fun to get everyone together for a nice meal.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.