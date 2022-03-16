Happy Birthday to Faye Noble and Susan Anderson who have their special day this week. Have a piece of cake for me! Also a special birthday wish to my niece, Auntonya Aase, who celebrates her birthday on March 17.
I stopped at the Sunset Home on Monday for a cup of their good coffee with Julie, Rochelle, Amanda and Andy. I also visited with Jean Overby, and on my way over to see Ceal Foss, I ran into Jackie Mortensen, so we stopped in to see her mom, Ilene Bergh. Ilene looks great, and it was good to see her. Then Ceal was on her way to lunch, so I just had a little time to visit with her as well. I also had a chance to see Bernice Klahr’s beautiful Christmas cactus, which is blooming for the third time this year! It was gorgeous. Bernice has quite the green thumb. There are so many wonderful people at the Kenyon Senior Living to visit, and I really enjoy talking with them, and I think they kind of like the visits too!
Barb Teigen-Braaten and Julie got together at the Cannon Valley Winery on Thursday evening. It has been years since the high school friends hung out, but they picked up right where they left off, which is a sign of a true friendship. Lots of laughs and high school remembrances were enjoyed, along with promises to get together soon.
Dan and Carol celebrated Dan’s recent birthday by having dinner at Mancini’s in St. Paul. That’s a great place to celebrate a special occasion. Happy Birthday, Dan!
The Class of 1972’s Reunion Committee was busy at work again on Wednesday night. We met at Lacey’s, had a good meeting, lots of fun, and a great meal. Again, our Class Reunion will be on Saturday, August 13, at the Holden Park. Please let any family members know about the date, and we’ll be sending out more information in the next few weeks.
JB, Julie, Maggie and Brennen enjoyed the fish fry at The Fireside in Dennison on Friday night. They reported it was as good as always, so I think I’ll have to check it out some time.
On Friday evening, Karen, Annette, Gail and I attended KW Theatre’s production of “The Drowsy Chaperone.” It was so well done by all the cast, and was very funny and entertaining. Everyone played their part to a “T.” Good job to the cast, crew, others who were involved with the production, as well as to director, Randy Hockinson. It was really fun.
On Tuesday, Rodney Parrish, Roger and Carol Pitan, and Faye Noble traveled to Lake City to visit Lenny and Rose Parrish. As always, they had a good time getting together again and catching up.
Moland Church Services for the next few weeks: March 20 – Sunday School and Confirmation at 9:30 AM with Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim and Jeneane Rushton. March 26 – 5 PM Family Night Worship with potluck and games. Bring your LEGOS and board games. A good time is usually had by all. March 27 – No Worship at Moland. Sunday, April 3, Palm Sunday with Sunday School and Confirmation at 9:30 AM with Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim and Jeneane Rushton.
On Saturday, I spent the day with Katie and Ryan. We ran around the Chaska area, making stops here and there, and then had really good lunch at Willy McCoys. It’s always fun to hang with those two!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.