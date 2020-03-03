World Day of Prayer
Friday, March 6 is World Day of Prayer. The World Day of Prayer is an ecumenical celebration of informed prayer and prayerful action. Women, men, and children in more than 170 countries will celebrate WDP.
Zimbabwe is the country of focus for this year’s WDP. The theme of the worship service is “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk” with a focus on Zimbabwe. Participants will learn about Zimbabwe’s history and rich cultural diversity.
Locally, this year’s WDP will take place at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. Attendees are requested to bring personal care items to be donated to the local food shelf. The offering will be used to support the World Day of Prayer organization, Heifer Project, and All Seasons Food Shelf.
During the coffee time in the Fellowship Hall, Jim and Karen Fountaine will be doing a PowerPoint presentation on their travels in Zimbabwe.
In case of inclement weather on March 6, the World Day of Prayer will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at First Lutheran Church.
St. Patrick’s Celebration Scavenger Hunt
The Kenyon Park and Recreation Committee and KABA are sponsoring a St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt for children on Saturday, March 21. Participants should meet at 9:30 a.m. on the 21st at the Ambulance Garage to receive the rules and the first clue.
Clues will send young people around town to collect medallions to be turned in at the last destination where prizes will be awarded.
Younger children should have a parent or another adult to help them with the scavenger hunt.
The game will include walking around town, crossing streets and stopping at local businesses looking for clues.
D. C. Spaghetti Dinner
At 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 the K-W eighth-graders who are going on the annual Washington D.C. Trip, will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser and silent auction at the Kenyon VFW. The cost of the dinner is $8 for adults, $4 for children six to 12 years of age with five-year-olds and younger free.
K-W Middle School Book Fair
The week of March 16, the K-W Middle School will be hosting a school-wide Scholastic Book Fair. Profits from the book fair will be used to purchase books for the school library and for classroom collections.
The book fair will be set-up in the East Computer Lab off of the library and will be open daily from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. On March 23, parents and students will have an opportunity to visit the event during spring conferences from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For many years Scholastic Book fairs have been offering a great selection of books, specially priced books and educational materials from dozens of publishers.
Basketball Tournament
Fifty years ago was the last of the one-class Minnesota Boys State Basketball tournaments. During this time the small schools would play in sub-district tournaments to find out which teams would have an opportunity to play the big schools in the district tournament and the right to be the representative in the regional tournament.
Soon to be gone were the days of a small school battling their way through the region to the state tournament to be played before a standing-room-only crowd in the storied Williams Arena. Championship games that people still talk about today such as Edgerton defeating Austin in 1960 and Marshall’s one point win over Cloquet in the 1963 tournament.
After Edina had dominated the tournament in the 1960s and Rochester John Marshall won it in 1969, the 1970 tournament would prove to be a classic for the ages when Kenyon represented Region 1, Sherburn, another small school, came out of Region 2, the representative from Region 3 was Marshall, South St. Paul came from Region 4, Robbinsdale from Region 5, Melrose from Region 6, Eveleth from Region 7 and Park Rapids from Region 8.
The team of the tournament was Sherburn who would have played Kenyon in the semi-finals had Kenyon defeated Marshall in the opening round. Much like Kenyon, Sherburn was labeled an underdog even though they were coming into the tournament undefeated.
Ironically, the two teams were very similar in some respects. Each community had a fan who was an underdog in life. For Kenyon it was Wille Robinson, who predicted Kenyon’s win over Red Wing saying Friday, the 13th would be lucky for the Vikings and came close to predicting the final score. George Packard, a dedicated Sherburn Raiders fan, called his team the “hicks from the sticks” and traveled to games on the team bus bonding with the players.
Kenyon’s big win was the upset of the number one ranked team from Red Wing in the Region 1 Championship game. For Sherburn, their big win came in the state championship game when they defeated a heavily favored and number one ranked South St. Paul.
The State Championship trophy was presented to the Sherburn team by South St. Paul resident and Minnesota Governor Harold LeVander. In my memory, this is the only time the governor presented a championship trophy.
Since 1970, there have been exciting state tournament games with Kenyon being involved in some of them, but the boys’ tournament will never have the same excitement and anticipation for fans as it did when it was one class.