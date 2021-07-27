Night to Unite
It's time again to celebrate Night to Unite — come downtown to Buckham Center's annual party! Hosted by the Buckham West, the Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Faribault Park and Recreation, the evening promises to be a fun night to get out of the house, to strengthen neighborly bonds, and make a new friend or two.
It will be a night complete with free food, live music and activities for kids and adults.
Crime prevention mascots, the K-9 unit from the Faribault Prison, city staff and elected officials will be on hand. Emergency personnel and their vehicles will also be present. Make it a fun evening out with family and friends at Buckham Center's Night to Unite party from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
CaptionCall phones
Do you struggle to hear or understand what people are saying to you on the phone?
Would it help if you could not only hear, but see what is being said? With a captioning service you can read the conversation right on your phone.
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, David Johnson with CaptionCall Phone will be at Buckham West with an information session. CaptionCall is a captioned telephone service that lets people with hearing loss read what the other person is saying. It is a federally funded provision of the Americans with Disabilities Act at no cost to those who qualify. CaptionCall staff provides free phone installation and training.
Hear about the products and learn how you might receive this service. A demo phone will be available so that you can get a hands-on experience. Information session is open to public, free of charge, no preregistration.
Medicare basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at Buckham West on Monday, Oct. 4 from 4-6 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357.
Advance care planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes and have you put your thoughts in writing? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This two-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
• Session 1: Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent; Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 10 to 11 a.m.
• Session 2: Completing Your Health Care Directive; Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 10–11 a.m.
Instructor Pat Heydon is the coordinator for Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault & Owatonna. Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register.
Registration will not be handled through Buckham West.
Sign up for lunch
We are looking forward to Aug. 2 when we will be welcoming patrons back in to the building’s dining room. Please be aware that all meals, whether they are curbside pick up or in the dining room, will require an advance registration. There will be no walk-ins in the dining room any longer. If you want to eat with us, please call 332-7357 to sign up. In addition, the following changes are of note:
• The current curbside pick-up model will continue to operate along with the congregate option for the time being.
• The dining room payment methods will be “pay-as-you-go” or the pre-paid green discount tickets which will be available again. The curbside meals will continue to be invoiced monthly. Green tickets are not a payment option for the curbside pickup option.
• Meals will be served in the dining room first, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The curbside meals will then be brought out to the curb following the food service in the dining room.
Defensive driving classes
Returning to Buckham West after many months, are the driver safety classes offered by AARP. We have put together an extensive offering of the 4-hour refresher classes, which are needed by many older adults. Class sizes have been increased to 45, in order to accommodate the many people that have been waiting to attend. We also have arranged for an 8-hour initial class to be taught this fall.
Cost: $25 for AARP Members, $30 for non-AARP Members. Fees are based on AARP membership, not Buckham West membership. Payment must be made prior to the class start date in order to secure your place. Cash or checks, made out to Buckham West, are accepted.
Classes held in Buckham West’s Anderson Conference Room, 19 Division St. W. Faribault. Call 332-7357 to sign up or stop in to register for the following classes.
• 4-Hour Refresher Class: Wednesday, Sept 8; 1 to 5 p.m.
• 4-Hour Refresher Class: Thursday, Sept 16; 4 to 8 p.m.
• 4-Hour Refresher Class: Wednesday, Oct. 13; 4 to 8 p.m.
• 4-Hour Refresher Class: Tuesday, Nov. 9; 1 to 5 p.m.
• 4-Hour Refresher Class: Wednesday, Dec. 15; 4 to 8 p.m.
• 8-Hour Initial Class: Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 27-28; 4 to 8 p.m.