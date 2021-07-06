Happy 50th birthday to my first nephew, Chris Aase, who celebrates his birthday July 10. Wow – it’s so hard to believe it was 50 years ago when he was born. Have a great birthday, Chris.
Happy birthday wishes also go out to David Wetzstein, Art Hasert, Becky Engel, Dan Thofson and Preston Hanson. Happy anniversary to Dan and Stacy Thofson, who were married 34 years ago on July 4.
Julie and Maggie attended the last “Moon Dance Jamming Country Fest” in Walker. The girls stayed at the Chase on the Lake on Beautiful Leech Lake. Walker is a great little town, so the girls enjoyed a little “retail therapy” at the local stores. They made a day trip over to Ricky’s cabin and enjoyed a pontoon ride on the lake. Some of the headliners were Black Hawk, Neil McCoy, Lauren Alaina, and the crowd favorite, Jo Dee Messina. Matt Schwake and T.J. performed at the Lazy Moon Saloon to a “Kenyon Strong Crowd.” A big shout out to Markie, Steve, Donny, Mark, Mike and Don for another great time.
Still in the country music mood, Marlys, Julie and Maggie headed to Country Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the next week. Neil McCoy and Kentucky Headhunters started off the weekend of great country music. Julie and Maggie had pit passes for The Brothers Osborne, which was really special. The gals stayed in Stanley, Wisconsin where they found a great little diner and a fun antique store to spend some time away from the fest.
Pack your cowboy boots and hats because reservations have been made and tickets bought for Country Fest 2022.
Ron, Kris, Brianna, Dylan, Gavin and Everett celebrated Krissy’s birthday at the cabin over the weekend.
It was the first time the two little boys were at the cabin, and I’m sure they’ll be going up there many times in the future. Michael Lambert and Scott Cooper, right next door, invited the birthday girl and Ron for some delicious key lime pie to celebrate her birthday. She said it was the best. It was a hot one way up north as well, but they all had a good time at the cabin.
Moland Church schedule for the remainder of the month includes July 11 with worship at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School. July 18, Pastor Jim Rushton for worship and Holy Communion, and July 24, Family Fun night with worship at 5 p.m. followed by a potluck and games. No church services on July 25. Looking ahead into Aug. 7, World Day of Prayer rescheduled from earlier this year, will be held at Gol Lutheran Church.
Jeff and Karen Davidson hosted a Fourth of July barbecue at their home. As always, it was a fun time, and on such a beautiful night, we were able to see fireworks from Wanamingo, as well as others, from the Davidsons' front yard. Because of the beautiful south breeze, bugs were few and far between, and the fireworks in Wanamingo were fantastic, even when seen from a few miles away, so good job to the city of Wanamingo for putting on a great show! Happy Fourth of July to everyone.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.