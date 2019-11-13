Breakfast
The monthly Kenyon Veteran’s Support Group breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the VFW dining room. Attendees may choose from a menu that includes eggs to order, pancakes, toast, bacon, sausage, rolls and coffee. Bloody Marys and mimosas will be available at the bar. The proceeds will be donated to support the local Kenyon VFW Post.
St. Olaf Festival of Bands
On Nov. 9, K-W band students Matthew Helland and Katie VanEpps participated in the 2019 St. Olaf Festival of Bands at St. Olaf College. The Festival of Bands is known for bringing outstanding high school musicians together to work with a nationally known artist. This year’s guest conductor was Alfred L. Watkins of Marietta, Georgia, where he is the co-founder, musical director and conductor of the Cobb Wind Symphony. Watkins recently completed a 31 year career as a high school band director at Lassiter High School in Marietta.
After a day of rehearsals, the Festival Band along with the St. Olaf Band and the Norseman Band performed in concert. According to K-W Band Director Claire Larson, Helland played first part in the horn section and VanEpps played first part in the flute section
While watching the livestream of the concert, I was extremely proud of the way both of these fine musicians represented our school and communities. They were dressed in concert black for the program, unlike some of the participants who were wearing t-shirts.
Volleyball team
Although the K-W Volleyball team’s season came to an end in a loss to Medford in tournament play, they are still being recognized and earning awards. Named to the Class A All-State First team were seniors Julianna Boyum and Ally Peterson.
As a team they were acknowledged by the Minnesota State Volleyball Coaches Association with a Gold Academic Award for having a team grade-point average of 3.75-4.00. Team GPAs are calculated using the ten highest cumulative and non-weighted GPAs on the section playoff roster.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Band Dinner
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Band Program will have its annual benefit dinner fundraiser at the Kenyon VFW The revenue from the benefit will go toward the purchase of music, instruments, bringing in guest artists and composers to work with the students. The money from the fundraiser will also support special band events. All levels of the K-W Band Program benefit from the money raised by the dinner.
Armistice Day/Veterans Day
On Monday the people of the United States celebrated Veterans Day. It was the 100th anniversary of President Woodrow Wilson’s signing of a proclamation commemorating the end of fighting in World War I as Armistice Day. In 1938, Nov. 11 became a national holiday.
The original intent for Armistice Day called for marking the day with parades and public observances. Also included was a request for the suspension of business activity at 11 a.m.
In 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. With the day honoring American veterans of all wars, the holiday is intended to thank veterans for their service to our country and acknowledge the sacrifices they made in performing their duty to the nation.
The 1968 Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved Veterans Day to the fourth Monday of October. By 1978, through the lobbying efforts of veterans groups, the government re-establish Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.
Kenyon’s first Armistice Day observance took place in 1919 under the direction of the American Legion and the Conrad Osthum VFW Post. The editor of the Kenyon Leader stated, “It is fitting that the citizens of Minnesota hold in honor of all service men and women, the largest patriotic demonstration in the state’s history.”
The 1919 celebration included a program in the school auditorium with speakers, musical performances and the presentation of the “Class of 1919 Memorial” which was a bronze Honor Roll. Servicemen were to appear in uniform for a drill and review of former Marine Sgt. John Maruska. Businesses in Kenyon closed for the day at 12:30. In the morning a football game was played between the high school team and alumni.
Fifty years later the World War I veterans of Wanamingo Barracks held their annual Armistice Day banquet at the VFW with about 80 members in attendance. Local dignitaries present were Lars Kildahl, Wanamingo Barracks Commander; Joe Jarstad, Commander of the American Legion and Ed Ofstie, former State VFW Commander. A portion of the program was the singing of several World War I songs.