"Beauty and the Beast'
The K-W Theater’s presentation of “Beauty and the Beast” on Saturday night hit it out of the park.
The evening all started with audience members humming along while the overture to “Beauty and the Beast” played. The overture was followed by Lucas Brezina’s outstanding narration of the opening scene, and the superb performance lasted through to the end of the play when Stellen Kyllo’s character Chip asked his mother, Mrs. Potts, “Mama, do I still have to sleep in the cupboard?”
The actors were very much into their characters and how they should present themselves.
Clay Stevenson took on the role of the arrogant Gaston with gusto, and audience members could tell he was having fun playing the part.
Katie Van Epp’s interpretation of Belle, the girl who loves to read and sees beauty where others don’t, was excellent. Katie’s singing was strong and clear throughout the play.
Elliot Olson’s portrayal of the Beast as angry and desperate due to his long enchantment was terrific. He has developed a strong singing voice from his years in the Southeast Minnesota Honors Choir.
A member of the All-State Choir, Arin Kyllo’s rendition of Mrs. Potts singing “Beauty and the Beast” was so well done it left me in tears.
The casting of Landon Trump as LeFou, Gaston’s sidekick, was excellent. Landon was able to sing with Gaston and do all of the pratfalls required to play the part.
The interaction between Brady Bauer’s Lumiere and Louis Breimhurst’s Cogsworth created many lighthearted moments in the play.
Danny Van Epps was convincing as Belle’s warm, loving, eccentric father.
The set construction and painting led by Set Director Laura McAnally were detailed, and it was evident the set crew had put in numerous hours painting it. Corrie Born showed her artistic side with a beautiful painting of a rose.
As a K-W high school sophomore, Luke Davidson played Lumiere in the Rochester Civic Theater production. Davidson is now working in the theater in the metro area and held a seminar for the cast one day.
The dedicated work of Vocal Music Director Stephanie Schumacher, who has encouraged countless students to try out for various honor choirs, was on full display.
The experience and knowledge of theater by directors Randy Hockinson and Blair Reynolds orchestrated the students to perform and work as a team to present a high-class production for the area’s people to enjoy.
On a side note, Clay Stevenson’s character Gaston is killed at the end of the play. In the 2014 K-W production of “Les Misérables,” his brother Mason’s character was also killed in the second act. Apparently, characters played by the Stevenson boys are expendable.
Vibez and Chamber Choir
At 7 p.m. Monday, the K-W jazz band known as Vibez and the K-W Chamber Choir have a concert planned for Depot Park in Kenyon. People will have the opportunity to enjoy the festive jazz band sound and chamber music performed.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and possibly a picnic supper to have while listening to the talented K-W musicians.
MMEA
The Minnesota Music Educators Association Performance Festival and All-State Virtual Concerts are scheduled for Live Streaming on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UC3-JLBrv_vUeISWtKsen64Q.
The K-W High School Band and Choir performance will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
With K-W’s Katie Van Epps a member of the flute section, the All-State Band will perform at 7 p.m, May 17. On Tuesday Arin Kyllo will sing with the All-State Soprano Alto Choir at 7 p.m.
School nicknames
When selecting a team nickname, some of the things considered are a team name that will lead to great chants and the characteristics associated with the name.
In Minnesota, numerous nicknames like Tigers, Panthers, Lions, and Vikings invoke the perception of fierce competitors.
The University of Minnesota Gophers name comes from a thirteen-striped ground squirrel or, in other words, a rodent. Concordia College Cobbers, Moorhead, MN, comes from when the college was started and built in the middle of a cornfield. “Fear the Ear.”
Some Minnesota high school nicknames reflect agriculture, such as the Aitkin Gobblers and Moorhead Spuds.
The Sauk Centre Mainstreeters name comes from the novel “Mainstreet” written by native son Sinclair Lewis.
The International Falls Broncos is a recognition of famous alumnus Bronislau “Bronko” Nagurski, the only college football player named All-American at two positions during the same season.
The Kenyon High School nickname the Vikings came about in the early 1920s when Coach Picha thought it was appropriate for his athletic teams.
While most schools keep their nicknames, a few over the years have changed them for a good reason. Two area schools decided their 1930s nickname was more laughable than fierce. The Faribault Fighting Fairies changed to the Falcons, and the Waterville Mermaids decided Buccaneers was more intimidating.
Monument
People have asked me why I am involved with building a monument to Kenyon High School? People have told me, “Kenyon is not your hometown. Why are you doing this?”
As one person related to me, “I lived here eight years and am considered a native of Kenyon. No matter how many years you live here, you will never be a native because you do not have the one piece of paper that will make you a native. A diploma from Kenyon or Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.”
It is true that I never attended or graduated from this school, but almost 50 years ago, I started enjoying the facility attending sporting events, concerts, and plays. I was impressed with the teachers, coaches, and directors and how they could turn out a high-quality product in the form of Kenyon High School graduates.
I will admit, I do have waves of nostalgia while reading about the students of Kenyon High School from the past. It gives me a perspective of people I know who in their younger days were active students at KHS.
Some weeks I read in the 1940 Kenyon Leader about young people who worked hard to finish school to enlist in the service and go off to fight in World War II. Other times, I read about teachers who have inspired students to do great things locally and globally.
Having a career in education for most of my working years, a monument to the students and staff who used the Kenyon High School is natural. It honors people who taught and learners who received a high-quality education.
Many people have generously donated to funding the reality of this memorial. For those who would like to give, donations may be sent to the Kenyon High School Monument Fund at 125 Third St., Kenyon, MN 55946 or the Security State Bank of Kenyon.
A monument like this will be a marvelous addition to my adopted hometown.