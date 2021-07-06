Over the past year and a half, there have been many changes in our world. One of the good things that has happened is the resurrection of the neighborhood gathering.
Last spring, at the suggestion of Lucy Boyum, members of the Kenyon Central Townhomes Association decided to step out on their driveways at a set time in the afternoon to say hello. This greeting was a way to check on neighbors’ health and safety during the pandemic. As restrictions were lifted, the group expanded to meeting in person at a central location.
At the association’s annual meeting in January, they decided to continue meeting again in the spring of the year.
On a recent afternoon, LeRoy Ashland, Steve Alger, Glen Albright, John and Lois Estrem, Bev Sviggum, Lucy Boyum and Fred Pithey gathered in the shade of a tree on Pithey’s lawn.
This particular afternoon part of the discussion concerned whether the grass should be mowed in light of the drought. Members said the topics discussed varied, and they tried to solve as many of the world's problems as possible in the limited time allowed.
Pithey, who is relatively new to the Kenyon area, commented, “This has been a great way for me to get to know my neighbors. We have a good time talking.”
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
This summer, the South St. Paul Community Theatre presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on July 29, 30, 31, and Aug. 1 at the South St. Paul Secondary School Auditorium.
Two people with K-W connections are part of the cast. K-W High School student Elliot Olson is cast as “Reuben/Benjamin, and K-W Middle School teacher Blair Reynolds plays the role of the pharaoh.
Olson has demonstrated his acting, singing, and dancing skills in many plays on the local stage since he was in the KWES performances as a fourth-grader. As part of a community theatre production allows him to work and learn from different directors. Reynolds said, “The director of the play was very impressed with Elliot’s acting skills.”
A veteran of many community theatre productions, Reynolds, as the Pharaoh, has the solo in “Song of the King.” A requirement to play this character is to do an Elvis impersonation, which Reynolds does with a great deal of ease.
In-person ticket and livestreaming information to view the play is on the SSPPS Theatre web page.
K-W Education Foundation
For about 10 years, the K-W Education Foundation has been able to assist K-W educators in purchasing classroom items to enhance the education of the students.
The Ed Foundation has continued to fulfill requests from teachers even though the yearly spring carnival, the organization’s largest fundraiser, has been canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 restrictions. During this time, money has continued to come in through donations to Ed. Foundation and sales of the K-W bottled water at Che Che’s food truck, the Kenyon swimming pool and other retail places in the community.
With the annual meeting of the foundation scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Education Foundation is looking for people who want to get involved with supporting our teachers and learners. Being a member is an excellent opportunity to help achieve this goal.
People interested in volunteering their time for this worthwhile organization may contact Harris Haugen at 507-649-2859 or harrishaugen@gmail.com
Collaborative area
When Reese Amundson was in fourth grade, he had the idea of putting couches in the hallways of KWES for students to use while working in small groups. Twenty years later, this concept has been developed in the Collaborative Area of K-W High School. The area is furnished with comfortable seating, tables and chairs.
I thought of Reese when I walked through that part of the school not long ago and saw students and their instructors using the area during learning time.
One of the teachers commented, “This is a great area to work with students.”
Educators have discovered that learning can take place in a variety of environments outside of the traditional classroom.
Glen Parsons
On Saturday morning, I read a story about actress Marion Ross returning to her hometown of Albert Lea to unveil a statue of her sitting on a bench on a visible corner downtown.
Toward the end of the article, credit was given to Glen Parsons for serving as emcee of the unveiling program. He also worked as chair of the Marion Ross Statue Committee, which raised $100,000 for the project. Parsons is a member of the Kenyon High School Class of 1966.
Hometown newspapers
A few weeks ago, I was lamenting the fact that another small-town newspaper was closing. This past week as I was researching the Kenyon Leader archives, I came across the following editorial written by Frank Callister 50 years ago.
“What the future holds for hometown newspapers is difficult to predict. The trend toward a new breed of newspapers printed in central plants is spreading rapidly. To change to this kind of paste-up product, printed in a central location, means the loss of an industry to the community it represents for all practical purposes. The character of a newspaper, we believe, dies when it loses its hometown status.
“We like to cling to the old school of newspapering despite the breakdowns, tensions and press day temperaments. We believe something is missing in a newspaper office that does not permeate the aroma of printer’s ink.
“The rumble of a printing press is a trademark that has given grassroots America a sound of freedom.”
While Callister’s perception of what was causing the demise of small-town newspapers was different than mine, we both agree that local newspapers are part of America and the sound of freedom.