Soup Cook-Off
The Kenyon Area Internship Committee Soup Cookoff reappears Sunday, April 3, at Holden Lutheran Church.
From 11 a.m.to 1 p.m., attendees can sample a selection of soups and then vote for the best one. The highly valued Golden Crockpot is awarded to the church whose soup has the most votes. A live auction of cakes and pies begins at 12:30, featuring auctioneer Kevin Maring. Following the auction, a drawing for donated gifts will take place.
The money raised during this event supports the Kenyon Area Internship Program. Additional funding comes from the Thrivent Action Team.
K-W Education Carnival
The K-W Education Carnival returns on Friday, April 8, at the K-W Elementary School, starting at 5:30 p.m. People of all ages are invited to attend an evening full of games, bingo, a bake walk, and more.
Students and staff are assembling raffle baskets that traditionally have been a significant contributor to the carnival.
The carnival is a major fundraiser for the Education Foundation. The money raised from various sources is used to support items to enhance students learning experiences. Classroom technology, chemistry equipment, musical instruments, and classroom book sets are recent examples of how the Ed Foundation has been able to support students.
People interested in being part of the K-W Education Foundation board may contact Laura McAnally at lmcanally@kw.k12.mn.us.
K-W Fishing Team
On Friday evening, while wearing their fishing jerseys, the K-W Knights Fishing Club members helped at the Veterans Support Group fish fry. They politely answered questions about the fishing club and were attentive to the task of clearing and cleaning tables.
The Fishing Club will participate in various fishing contests early before the actual competitive bass fishing season starts. At the beginning of the season, teams will use a virtual format of selecting a lake and fishing it for the determined amount of time. Later in the summer, the students will compete on the larger lakes in Minnesota.
Speech Team
Last Saturday, the K-W Speech team made the long trip to Winona and competed in the Cotter Speech Tournament.
Out of the fifteen schools competing, K-W finished eighth. Individually, Sophia Culuris placed third in Dramatic Interpretation and fourth in original oratory. Isabella Chmelik was fifth in the Informative Speaking category, and Aspen Donkers was a sixth-place finisher in Dramatic Interpretation. In the Poetry Reading Next-In Results, June Sundin was second, and Adalee Geisinger was fifth.
The Cotter Speech Tournament consistently draws highly competitive speech programs, making it a good warm-up for the Speech Sub-Section next Saturday at Cannon Falls.
Blood Drive
On April 4, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., a Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. Michael’s Church in Kenyon.
Appointments may be scheduled online at the Red Cross Donate Blood website. As of Saturday morning, there were sixteen openings left for appointments.
U of M Livestock Judging Team
University of Minnesota sophomore and K-W graduate Isabelle Patterson is a member of the eight-member University of Minnesota Livestock Judging Team. In February, the team competed in the Dixie National contest in Jackson, Mississippi, finishing in third place.
Members of a collegiate livestock judging team learn how to evaluate livestock, place them in a class, and give oral reasons for their decisions. The U of M team travels throughout the country, competing at various events
Patterson is majoring in Agricultural Education and Animal Science. After completing her course work, her goal is to work in an agricultural extension position, assisting youth and adults and educating the public about agriculture.
Meals on Wheels
For many years the Kenyon Meals on Wheels program has made a prepared hot, nutritious meal available for anyone over 60.
Delivery of meals prepared at Kenyon Senior Living is available Sunday through Friday, including holidays. Volunteers will deliver a meal to anyone living in the Kenyon city limits.
The cost of a meal is $7.25. Meal cards for twelve meals are available for people interested in receiving this service. Participants decide which days they would like to have a meal delivered. Meals are typically provided between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
For more information about the Kenyon Meals on Wheels, contact Barb St. John at (507) 789-5553.
Boys BB Tournament
Another winter sports season concluded with the Class 4A boys basketball championship game on Saturday night. I enjoy watching the Class A and AA games more than the large schools. The whole community is excited when a small school team makes the tournament.
Undoubtedly, the talk of the Class A tournament was Cherry, a school located between Hibbing and Virginia on the Iron Range. In the semi-final round, the Tigers were impressive against eventual state champion Hayfield.
In my opinion, Cherry’s Isaac Asuma, a sophomore, was the player of the tournament. Next year, the Cherry Tigers could make another run in the state tournament with Isaac and his younger brothers, an eighth-grader and a seventh-grader, who played extensively.
The Class A Championship game featured Hayfield, the defending champion and a Gopher Conference representative, and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE).
Wanting the Section One representative to win is natural, but the coach for BBE is Chris Anderson, Steve and Deanna Lurken’s son-in-law. Knowing this connection to Kenyon made it challenging to decide which team to cheer for on Saturday.
I talked to Steve a few times throughout the season, and he indicated his son-in-law had a good team this year.
Gannon Walsh, son of current BBE Superintendent Patrick Walsh and former K-W principal, is a senior six-foot two-inch guard on the team.
At half-time of the Class AA Championship game, the Triple-A Award winners from around Minnesota were recognized. It was with great pride to see K-W senior Rachel Nesseth representing Section 1. Nesseth is an example of all the opportunities in academics, athletics, and the arts afforded to students at K-W High School.