Happy Birthday this week to my nephew, Chris Aase, who celebrates his birthday on July 10. Have a great day, Chris.
Happy Birthday wishes also go out to David Wetzstein, Art Hasert, Becky Engel, Dan Thofson, and Preston Hanson. Pssssttt … a little bird told me David Wetzstein is celebrating a big birthday this year, so please take time to send him a card!
Katie, Mike and Ryan Block hosted a Fourth of July cookout at their home on Saturday. We helped Krissy celebrate her birthday as well. Later that day, Ryan got to earn a little spending money by mowing Ron and Krissy’s lawn, which I’m sure he thought, was pretty great. Maybe this will be a weekly chore for Ryan this summer! Troy and Anna were in the Twin Cities for the Fourth of July, and on their way home, stopped by and picked up Ryan for the rest of the weekend. They’ll spend some quality time together in New Ulm. Knowing Troy and Anna, they’ll have some fun activities planned for Ryan.
Dylan and Brianna Novak hosted a birthday supper for Krissy on Saturday evening on their home in Prior Lake. Good chance to play with little Gavin.
Jeff and Karen Davidson hosted a Fourth of July barbecue at their home on Saturday evening. The Peters, Schreibers, Trapps, Helen and I were all there to celebrate the holiday. A very spirited game of Jenga was played after dinner and dessert, which is always fun to do. Thanks for the fun evening, Jeff and Karen.
I visited with Sharon Flom Dixon of Faribault on Friday morning, dropping off a few of Bob’s delicious garden goodies to her. She wanted some yellow beans and lettuce. She’s also going to try kohlrabi for the first time – I hope she likes it.
Parker and Megan Jeseritz have been helping their grandparents, Dan and Carol Aase, out with some yard work this summer. The two team up to make easy work of mowing Dan and Carol’s lawn, and Greg also helps out with chores around the house and yard. Again, good little helpers willing to work to earn some money for the summer!
Thanks to Pastor Jim Rushton for providing pulpit supply for Moland on Sunday.
I saw on Facebook that Bernice Klahr celebrated her 95th birthday on July 4, so happy birthday to you, Bernice. What a milestone to reach! Also, happy birthday to Margaret Houglum, who turned 92 years young on July 2. Happy birthday to you! These are two amazing women.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.