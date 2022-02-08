Happy Birthday wishes to Keith Derscheid who has a birthday this week. Also a special Happy Birthday to my niece, Karyn Jeseritz, who celebrates her birthday on February 8. Have a great birthday, Karyn.
On Wednesday, Helen and I had a fun afternoon at The Springer Pub. It was such a cozy place to be on such a cold and windy day. We always love getting together and, of course, enjoying some of Warren’s delicious wine.
On Thursday, Helen, Jackie, Gail, Annette, Karen and I had a super fun day. First we had lunch at Hazel Wood Restaurant in Bloomington, which is really a nice spot, and then on to Helen’s house for a little dessert and a whole lot of fun card playing. Thanks for planning the fun day, Helen!
Moland Worship Services for the rest of February: Sunday, February 13 – NO WORSHIP AT MOLAND. Sunday, February 20, 9:30 Sunday School followed by Worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Barb Streed. We will also have a potluck lunch that day, so please plan to attend. Saturday, February 26 – Family Night with 5:00 p.m. Worship, followed by potluck and board games. Sunday, February 27 – NO WORSHIP AT MOLAND.
I enjoyed a cup of good coffee at the Sunset Home with Julie and the kitchen gang and Andy, on Friday. I also had a really nice visit with Jean Overby.
On Friday, Dan and Carol met me for lunch at Lacey’s. Julie joined us later, and we had a really good lunch and an even better visit.
Mason and Megan Koehler were Saturday supper guests at their Grandma Faye. Megan was home from school in Alexandria for the weekend. By the way, Megan made the Dean’s list again, so congratulations!
On Saturday night, Jeff and Karen, Gail and Dave, Annette, Elizabeth and Jeremy, Helen and I attended “Driven by Dignity,” a concert by VocalPoint, featuring Chastity Brown and Cadex Herrera. Emily Davidson is a member of VocalPoint. It was a very entertaining concert, and we all enjoyed it. It was fun to see live music again. The concert was held at the beautiful Central Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. Later we enjoyed having dinner at The Clover, in Rosemount.
I tuned into the Pro Bowl Football game on Sunday afternoon, and it brought me back to the time when Mary Carlsen Hjermstad, Karen Estrem Nelson and I traveled to Honolulu for the 1982 Pro Bowl. We stayed with Kevin and Debbie Estrem at the Hickam Air Force Base. We had a fabulous time that week, but the highlight was the Pro Bowl. We saw lots of the players hanging out on beautiful Waikiki Beach, including Joe Montana, Merlin Olsen and Matt Blair, along with many others. I have pictures. It was quite a thrill to be there.
Rodney Parrish was a visitor at his sister, Faye Noble’s house this week. I like how those siblings get together so often.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.