Happy Birthday this week to Beverly Hortop and LaMae Erler. Have a great day ladies, and I hope you can celebrate at least a little bit.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Edyth Whitney. Edyth passed away on May 6 in Mankato. Edyth and John lived in the Moland area for many years before moving to Good Thunder after retiring, and I remember when she was a 4-H Leader while her kids were in 4-H. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edyth’s funeral will be held at a later date when everyone can gather together.
I’ve been enjoying some wonderful produce from the garden, including asparagus, winter onions and of course, rhubarb. I made some rhubarb sauce and dropped it off at my aunt, Ruth Jacobson’s home at Heritage House in Faribault last Sunday. I hope it was tasty! It was good to see Ruth and visit for a little bit outside the building, but I’m looking forward to when I can visit with her for a longer time.
We had another ‘Virtual Happy Hour’ on Saturday night with the usual gang, and had a few good laughs as always. It was fun to have special guest appearances from Emily and Elizabeth Davidson, as well as little Lauren Trapp. Now that shelter-in orders are being loosened a bit, we’re hoping to get together soon in person, and practice good ‘social distancing’ at the same time.
Friday night was such a beautiful evening to be outside, so Mary Hjermstad invited Julie Broin, Karen Nelson and me for a little get-together on the deck. We practiced good social distancing, and it was good to see some other people in person, and we had a chance to get caught up with each other. Thanks, Mary!
Last week was a nice week for doing some flower planting, and I did just that. I found some nice flowers at Turtle Creek Nursery in Owatonna, Mary’s Rustic Rose, as well as Donahue’s. I have more to get, but am hoping to plan a flower shopping trip with Katie in the next couple of weeks, to finish up flower shopping for the year, and because we always have so much fun flower shopping together.
Congratulations to all the kids who are graduating from high school and college this year. From Moland, congratulations to Kaylin Hanson, graduating from Medford High School, Jenna Engel who is graduating from Kenyon, and Preston Hanson who graduated from UW-Stout, with a degree in criminal justice. Also, Megan Koehler, granddaughter of Faye Noble, will be graduating from Triton High School.
Special congratulations to my soon-to-be nephew, Ryan Conom, who graduated from the Carlson School of Business on Saturday! You’re awesome, Ryan! None of these kids will be able to have the traditional graduation ceremony or reception this year, which is unfortunate for them and their friends and family, but that doesn’t take away from their accomplishments!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.