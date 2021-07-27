Happy birthday this week to Todd Noble, Rick Balzer, Kenneth Flom, Deb Gillen and Kara Pittman. Have a great day, everyone.
Happy birthday to siblings Jim Sathre and Mary Charette, who celebrated their birthdays over the weekend.
Hope you had a good day!
I also realized that my mom would have turned 100 years old on July 28. Gosh, I can’t even imagine that, even though her mom, Emma Hildebrandt, and sister, Alyce Helgeson lived to be 100 years old. So much has happened in our family since Mom passed away, but little things that happen around the house and other places remind us that she’s watching over us. Happy heavenly birthday, Mom!
On Friday, my former coworker, Pat Hanson, and I enjoyed catching up having lunch at Culver’s. We really planned to go to Grace’s Mexican Food, but apparently their order for cheese didn’t make it to Owatonna, so they were closed for the day. We’ll plan to try it again soon!
Bob’s garden is going gangbusters again this week. He picked some delicious beets on Sunday, and I had to cook some up right away, and they’re delicious. I also cooked the greens because they are also very nutritious and delicious as well.
On Saturday I spent the day with Katie doing what we do best … shopping. We checked out the stores in Jordan again, and were happy to find that a new store downtown just opened up, so it was fun going there and seeing what they have. Our favorite antique store was open as well. Jordan is a cute little town, and always fun to visit. We had a good lunch at the Jordan Taproom.
Haidyn Aase participated in the softball nationals this week. The tourney began on Thursday, and they won three games and lost three games. At press time, I haven’t heard how they did on Sunday. Good job, Haidyn.
Family game night at Moland Saturday night was a success. Lots of fun, food, laughter and conversation were enjoyed by all! Reminder of Moland Church Council Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
I had such a nice visit with Jean Overby last week. I brought her some veggies from the garden, and we had a good time, as always, and she even had her Gonzaga T-shirt on!! That made me smile. Way to go, Jean!!
Please remember to feed and, especially, water the birds during this hot, dry weather. My hummingbird feeder has been really busy the last few weeks.