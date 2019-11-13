Happy Birthday to Kim Dressel who celebrates her birthday on Nov, 10.
Maggie and Julie Broin and Amanda and James Wagner and Topher attended the concert of “Twiztid” at the Cabooz in Minneapolis last Sunday night. “Twiztid” is a Detroit-based hip hop band that Amanda and James have been following for years. This was Julie and Maggie’s first time seeing the band, but definitely will not be the last.
Julie Broin attended the visitation for Jerry Schwake’s visitation on Monday.
Chuck, Dan, Bob and JB enjoyed the thrilling Minnesota Gophers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions football game on Saturday morning. WOW – what a game. I was watching it on TV and it was an exciting game from start to finish, so I can’t imagine what it was like being in the stands with the sell-out crowd of almost 52,000 fans. I think the Gophers are the real deal, and proved it on Saturday beating highly ranked Penn State. The guys enjoyed having breakfast at Williams Arena prior to the game. The weather was good for the most part, and the guys had a great time spending the day together.
Moland will be sponsoring a needy family this holiday season, so if you are interested in donating money for this cause, please let Stacy Thofson know and she will purchase what the family needs. In addition, last week Pastor Gene Hasselquist mentioned that when he and his wife go to Texas for the winter, they always bring coats and clothes for the children in the Donna, Texas area. So we are collecting coats for these children, and Pastor Hassselquist will be at Moland again next Sunday, and he will deliver the boxes to the children. Please feel free to drop the coats off at Moland prior to next Sunday. Thank you.
Julie Broin and Amanda Wagner, joined some K-W Elementary Students last Wednesday at the Paradise Center for the Performing Arts to see a performance of the "Velveteen Rabbit." It was a wonderful production of a children’s classic.
Karen Nelson was the guest of honor at her retirement party at the Northfield Golf Club on Friday night. Karen retired from a long nursing career. Her kids, Jaime, Kelly, Jennifer and Christopher hosted the party. It was a lot of fun to see all of Karen’s family, and a chance to get the “girls” together again. Helen, Pat, Shirley, and I were all there reminiscing about how much fun we used to have back in the day. Just for old time’s sake, I gave her a bottle of Boone’s Farm Strawberry Hill wine! Congratulations, Karen.
A good crowd of BINGO players were at the Kenyon VFW on Saturday night to try their luck at winning! Julie was lucky enough to win one BINGO, but the rest of us got skunked. Amanda, James, and Maddrox were motivated players, playing multiple cards, but it didn’t happen. It was a fun night and an easy way to support our local VFW.
Dan and Carol were at Karyn and Greg’s house for birthday dinner last weekend in honor of Greg’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Greg!
On Saturday morning Dan and Carol watched a new sport for the Aase family. Haidyn is playing volley ball this year and they had a fun time watching her. Apparently, Haidyn is proving to be a very good server, so that’s always fun to watch.
The Trapps, Peters, Helen and I enjoyed having lunch at Reunion in Northfield on Sunday afternoon. As long as the Vikings weren’t playing at noon, it was a good chance to get together.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.