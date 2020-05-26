Happy Birthday this week to Art Hanson, Maria and Paige Schultenover, Mark S. Dressel and Anna Markham. Have a great day, everyone.
Julie and Maggie visited with Heather Tousignant on Tuesday afternoon to catch up with each other. Of course, they all practiced good social-distancing during their visit. Fun time for the ladies to get together.
On Saturday, I spent the morning with Katie Block for our annual flower shopping trip in the south metro. As usual, we found some unique flowers at Green Earth in Prior Lake, and we also stopped at Sailors in Prior Lake for the first time, and found some beautiful new petunia varieties. Some of our favorite colors of petunias were already sold out at Green Earth, and one of the clerks told us that April was a crazy month with so many people making early purchases of their flowers and vegetables, so next year, Katie and I will plan to hit the nurseries a little bit early in the season. Lunch was take-out from Teresa’s in Prior Lake. All of the nurseries were doing a great job at social-distancing practices, and we did too. Thanks for the fun day, Katie. It was nice to see Mike and Ryan too, and play with Daisy a little bit as well.
I made a trip to Owatonna last week, and stopped to visit my friend, Twylah Ottman, at her home. We had a good time visiting in her driveway and catching up with each other.
On Friday evening, Julie, Maggie and I planted flowers at the cemetery in Moland. I also helped Jim and Christine Behne with placing flags on the graves of all veterans at the cemetery. The cemetery looks so nice, and doing this duty makes you very aware of the Moland members who served in the military, and fought for our freedom. The graves of all auxiliary members were also decorated with flags. That makes me remember that Mom used to call Memorial Day “Decoration Day,” because we decorate the graves of, not only veterans, but family members and loved ones as well. Tradition was for us to have a Memorial Day Cookout with Norris, Doris, Nancy and Neal Mundahl, either at our house or in Kenyon.
On Friday evening, Bob and Linda Noble surprised their daughter, Christine Behne, with a 50th birthday party at their home. Family and friends attended the get-together, and from what I hear, Christine was very surprised, so Happy Birthday, Christine, a little bit early.
On Saturday evening, the Peters hosted a get-together in their garage for the Davidsons, Trapps, Helen and I. It was good to see everyone in person, after a few weeks of our “Virtual Happy Hours.” Dinner was ordered from Che-Che’s, and was very good. Again, excellent social-distancing practices were followed, and we had a good time. Thanks Gary and Annette for having us.
With all of the rain we’ve had in the last few days, my lawn got mowed twice in just five days. More rain is forecast for the early part of the week, so might as well get it done!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.