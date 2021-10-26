“The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” is the title of the fall play being presented by the K-W Theatrical Department Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13.
Director Shane Eggerstedt said this play is slightly different from recent plays selected for the fall production. The hilarious murder mystery format is written for audience interaction. In the opening, Walter, the playwright’s alter ego, introduces those in attendance to Edward Worthington’s relatives, business associates, and household staff, most of whom want to see Worthington dead.
The cast members are gathered at Worthington Manor to celebrate Edward’s birthday. Each member has a motive to kill the millionaire. The lights go out and when they come back on the knife used to cut the cake is seen in Edward’s back.
Throughout the Second Act, the police detective investigates the crime, allowing audience members to question or accuse suspects until the play’s end, when the killer is identified.
The parts of Walter, Edward Worthington and the detective are written to be played by the same actor. In the K-W production, Elliot Olson fulfills all three of those roles. The cast has numerous actors who have appeared in previous K-W shows. Other cast members include Max Erickson, Lucas Brezina, Jordan Blowers, Addison Donkers, Louis Breimhurst, Landon Trump, Kayla Landry, Abby Degroot, Sydney Sundin, Hannah Peters, Erin Christenson and Riley Huschle.
Director Eggerstedt recognized Izzy Chmelik and June Sundin for their work on painting the scenery, Flint Stevenson for his work on the sets and Rick Fuller for operating the sound and light board.
St. Olaf Band
The 2021 St. Olaf Band performed a concert titled “With Reverence and Hope” in the K-W High School Auditorium Friday night.
Director Timothy Mahr opened the concert by explaining that people have discovered the healing powers of music during the last year and a half.
The “Fanfare for a New Era” written by Jack Stamp reflected the musical expression of hope as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A Hymn for the Lost and Living” by Erik Ewazen was initially written following the Sept. 11 attacks. The band performed the song as a memorial to those who have died during the pandemic. These people continue to live in our memories.
Christopher Schulte, a physics major from Plymouth, played a tremendous solo on the trombone, referred to by Mahr as “God’s instrument.”
Keyboard player Aryaman Joshi’s “Kaalachakra, The Wheel of Time” was a premiere performance. Joshi received a grant to write his composition this past summer. A native of India, Joshi’s work pays homage to the lives lost during the second wave of the pandemic that hit India in May.
Before the band played the final number, Mahr expressed the importance of experiencing the arts live and in person during this time.
He referenced the high quality of the K-W auditorium and that it is better than some college venues that the band has performed in.
Dr. Mahr recognized K-W graduate and flutist in the St. Olaf Band, Katie Van Epps. He talked about how they saw Katie’s All-State Band picture up on the Wall of Fame as the band passed through the commons area.
The final number for the evening was “Everyday Hero,” written by Mahr. The song references the self-sacrifice made by many so that the lives of others may be better.
The band thoroughly enjoyed playing their encore number, and I hope that K-W Band Director Claire Larson can have something similar for the Spring Concert.
Blizzards
Blizzards, not the kind purchased at Dairy Queen, but the winter storms that people who live in the middle of the continent know.
One generation of people talks about the Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940. Many accounts reference how Nov. 11, 1940, started as a warm day but soon turned into a deadly storm as people were not prepared for the weather.
I remember a blizzard in 1966 while growing up in International Falls when 37 inches of snow fell over three days in early March. It was the only time in my school days there that school was closed.
The Super Bowl Blizzard of 1975 is remembered for the steady snowfall over three days, and the fact that the Vikings lost to Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl played in New Orleans.
We have had two different blizzards that broke the roof of the old Metrodome.
Thirty years ago, one of the largest and longest-lasting blizzards in state history hit on Halloween.
Parents and children talk about going out trick or treating in the middle of the heavy snowfall.
The Lions Club Halloween Party for elementary school students went on as scheduled, but the dance for high school students was canceled due to the weather.
The storm hit on Thursday Many people in the country were without power from Friday until the early part of the following week. Those who could make it to the grocery stores bought food items that did not require cooking as they had no power. The carry-out business was hectic at the local restaurants. Farm and Home sold out of all their winter boots in stock with brisk sales of shovels and snowblowers.
The long-range weather forecast for this Halloween indicates cooler seasonal temperatures with no moisture predicted.
Choir fundraiser
Red and Black KWs are appearing on driveways and sidewalks around town. The letters are being painted on the surfaces by members of the K-W Choir. This fundraiser is for the choir’s Nashville trip next spring.
People who would like to support the students may contact K-W Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher for information.