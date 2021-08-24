After canceling last year’s Rose Fest, this year’s celebration was outstanding, as evidenced by the participation in events and the number of people who enjoyed attending them.
The cardboard regatta held at the swimming pool was a success, and those who organized the new event need to be recognized for the originality of the contest.
Traditionally a big draw, the Rose Fest Car Cruise, in a new format, again had many individuals wandering on Forest Avenue looking at the variety of vehicles on display.
Even Friday’s winds and hot weather did not deter bargain hunters from searching the garage sales for those special items.
The number of people taking tours at the Gunderson House on Friday and Saturday was unprecedented. Tour guides Lois Estrem and Mary Dalbotten need to be commended for their dedication to Kenyon Area Historical Society. Estrem left the garage sale at her house to come to the Gunderson and give tours for three hours Friday. Dalbotten gave tours to a continuous stream of people while the house was open Saturday. Their work is the epitome of being a volunteer as a member of an organization.
An event like this is a great time to showcase our little spot in the world. While working at the Pop-Up Museum on Saturday, I talked to people from Red Wing, Dodge Center, Faribault and other places.
The Rose Fest organizing committee deserves a salute for putting together a fun weekend that locals and visitors enjoyed.
Support groups
Friday, one common topic of conversation was the efficiency of putting up the Field of Flags Thursday evening. In less than 45 minutes, more than 160 flags were put on re-rod stakes for display.
A significant share of this work was completed by members of the K-W football team tasked with driving in the stakes. With the lack of rain this summer, the ground is extremely hard, but these young men took on the challenge with a vengeance. Some of those players who helped were Josh Schmidt, Luke Alme, Evan Brossard, Nicolai Mork, Kevin Vasquez, John Smith, Laden Nerison, Andrew Ramirez, Tanner Hedeen, Trent Foss and Jay Jacobson.
At the VFW Veterans Support group hog roast Friday evening, the K-W volleyball team members assisted the group by clearing and sanitizing tables when people were done eating.
The players were polite when asking if they could clear away the table after the guests finished.
In one case, I watched how considerate one player was when assisting a diner with their food and helped get them settled in at a table to enjoy their dinner.
Volleyball team members whose help was appreciated are Lydia Flotterud, Allina Mendoza, Mackenzie Moore, Ivetta Mendoza, Ashley Rechtzigel, Tess Erlandson, Vanessa Schmidt, Arin Kyllo, Carmen Nerison,and Amber Lerfald.
Friday evening, K-W trumpet players Aisha Ramirez and Arin Kyllo joined Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio to perform the Johnny Cash standard “Ring of Fire” at the VFW. Trumpet music is needed to complete the sound for this classic song, and Aisha and Arin’s trumpet skills provided it. Their performance brought a large round of applause from those in attendance.
One frequent topic of conversation I heard on Saturday was what great young people we have in our communities. Parents and coaches should be proud of them as these individuals represent all that is good in our towns.
Oktoberfest
Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 5 p.m., Oktoberfest, the celebration of German heritage, returns to the Gunderson House grounds. The event will include lawn games, old-time music, a limited German menu, and a wine, beer and cider tasting.
The planned food menu is bratwurst or frankfurter, chips, beans, kraut, and dessert served with root beer.
Those participating in the beer, wine and cider tasting will have over a dozen different items to choose from. A collectible tasting glass is included in the cost of a tasting ticket.
Food tickets and tasting tickets are $10 each. They can be purchased in advance at Kenyon City Hall or from Kenyon Area Historical Society members Kevin Anderson, Dan Rechtzigel, Cora Lee Monroe, Debb Paquin, Richard Nystuen, Dave Hellstern, Bob Peterson,and Mary Danielson Gates. Tickets will be available on the day of the celebration.
This event is sponsored in partnership with the Kenyon Municipal Liquor Store.
Change of seasons
The phenology of late summer to early fall is evident with earlier sunsets. Those long evenings of sunshine are now a thing of the past and something to look forward to next year. The trees are starting to show their color either due to the drought or the natural change process.
Many people enjoy the fall season; warm days and low humidity make being outside more enjoyable.
We are looking forward to watching the K-W volleyball and football teams in person this year.
I have been in preseason training for professional football. Saturday evening, I was in mid-season form as I watched the first quarter of the Viking game and proceeded to take an extended nap through the last three quarters.