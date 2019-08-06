Class of 1959
During the 1958-1959 time period revolutionary Fidel Castro came to power in Cuba and the Dalai Lama fled Tibet. The St. Lawrence Seaway was completed and Hawaii and Alaska joined the Union.
Popular toys introduced included the Barbie Doll, LEGOs, skateboards, Crayola Crayons “64 box” with a built in sharpener and the Hula Hoop.
Movies like “Bridge on the River Kwai” and “South Pacific were being watched in movie theaters. While at home on the small screen people were enjoying Candid Camera, Jack Benny, the Ed Sullivan Show, Bonanza and the Huckleberry Hound Show.
In the fall of 1958, 43 candidates reported to football coaches Dave Leikvold, Al Wold, and Claire Smithback. Returning lettermen included Haven Bauer, Rolf Stepperud, Bill Walker, Dick Wallaker, Gary Lenway, and Jimmy Johnson. Also Elion Bornfleth, a promising running back who sat out the previous season because of surgery, came out for the team.
The team opened with a loss to Bethlehem Academy followed by a win over New Richland. In the victory over Farmington the Kenyon Leader reported, “Haven Bauer, the Big Train, scored touchdowns and hauled more passengers than a Milwaukee streamliner.” In spite of the opening loss and one later in the season the Vikings dominated their opponents and were HVL Champions.
Homecoming Queen Roxanne Ring was crowned on Thurs. evening followed by the cheerleaders and band leading a snake dance through the downtown area. On Fri. evening, heralded by the band, the queen and her court made a grand entrance onto the football field to present the game ball to Captains Gary Lenway and Rolf Stepperud. Cannon Falls defeated Kenyon in the Homecoming/Jug Game 20-14.
One of the activities of students at Kenyon High School were the pep fests held on Fri. afternoons from 3:40 to 4. The pep fests helped support school pride and spirit.
In Nov. the City Council bought the Time Theater building for use as the municipal liquor dispensary.
In the FFA Cow Clipping Contest John Nesseth took first place, Don Vanderhyde second place, and Larry Buchta took third place.
Recognized as State FFA Farmers were John Nesseth, David Baker, Alan Olness and Mark Flom, who was also elected District 15 FFA vice president.
The basketball team was led by Captains Haven Bauer, Larry Kasa, and Gary Lenway with Al Wold as coach. The team opened the season with a victory over West Concord, but lost the Goat Game to Zumbrota. Later in the season they upset Faribault 67-50.
After a disappointing season record of 10 and 12, the Vikings won the East Sub district Tournament before losing to Waseca in the District 4 tournament.
Elected into the National Honor Society were Marie Dierking, Judy Haugen, Lorraine Jacobson, Roxanne Ring, Rolf Stepperud, Diane Knutson, Bruce Kindseth, Alan Olness, Betty Albright, David Baker, Sharon Caron, Ann Deike, Mildred Grinstad, Ilice Kunde, Alice Quam, Donna Redfield, and Joan Sortedahl.
Bruce Kindseth was recognized as a Commended Scholar by the National Merit Scholarship Program.
“Dear Ruth,” a rollicking comedy, was selected as the Senior Class Play directed by Lola Erickson. Cast members were Bonnie Hallanger, Alice Quam, Joni Sortedahl, Ann Deike, Elvernus Grote, Rolf Stepperud, John Thorson, Roxy Ring, Gary Lenway and Jim Fisher.
David Redfield served as master of ceremonies for the prom which had the theme of “Under the Rainbow.”
On the first Mon. night in June, Diane Knutson gave the Valedictory Speech followed by a talk by guest speaker Dr. T. F. Nelson of the St. Olaf Speech Department. Alan Olness concluded the evening with his Salutatory Speech.
RC Weekly
In last week’s RC Weekly, a digital newsletter sent out by the Southeast Minnesota Synod of the ELCA, highlighted the Expedition Serve which ran for three days in early July. This was an internship service project directed by Intern Sara Martin. Ten ELCA churches had about 60 young people and volunteers involved doing service projects in the Kenyon and Wanamingo area.
Hall of Fame nominee L. G. Picha
It was Lawrence Picha’s dedication to the Kenyon High School athletics program from the 1920s until the 1960s that established the high school teams as being very competitive in football, basketball, track, golf, and baseball during the regular season and tournament time.
A member of the Kenyon High School Class of 1912, Picha was known as a gifted athlete during his high school days. Following high school, Mr. Picha attended Stout Institute of Manual Training for Teachers. Upon completion of his studies at Stout, Mr. Picha served in the U. S. Army during World War I. He returned to Kenyon in 1922, where his teaching assignment included coaching football, basketball, baseball, track and golf.
Mr. Picha coached football from 1922-1938, 1942-1943, and 1946-1947. His overall coaching record was 90 wins, 45 loses and 6 ties. Picha had a commanding personality with a voice that demanded attention. Picha was a superb coach whose teams were respected by their opponents.
As a basketball coach he had 180 wins and a Kenyon Leader article in 1946 stated, “Coach Picha has the enviable record of winning the Sub-District title every year he has coached since the Sub-District tournaments were established.”
In 1957, Lawrence G. Picha, industrial arts instructor and athletic coach of Kenyon High School, was recognized as the Goodhue County Secondary School Teacher of the Year at the Minnesota State Fair and honored at Recognition Day for teachers. At that time, Picha had been in the teaching profession for 40 years, 35 years in the Kenyon School system.
May of 1958, Mr. Picha was among the 1,958 Minnesota outstanding sports figures recognized at the State of Minnesota Centennial Sports Banquet at the Leamington Hotel in Minneapolis. Picha was selected for his contribution to athletics as a coach of all high school sports for more than a quarter of a century.
After 43 years of teaching and coaching at Kenyon, Mr. Picha retired in June of 1965. He passed away in August of the same year. In 1970, the community honored Mr. Picha, a man of great integrity, by naming the athletic field in recognition of his commitment to the students and athletes of Kenyon High School.
In the years that followed many Kenyon and Kenyon-Wanamingo athletes entered the football field under an archway announcing it was Picha Field. The new Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School was built on the site of Picha Field.
Mr. Picha and the rest of this year’s Hall of Fame Class will be honored on Sat. Sept. 28, 2019.