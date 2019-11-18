College volleyball awards
Megan Quam, a senior at Augsburg University and K-W graduate, was named to the MIAC All-Conference Volleyball team. A news release on the Augsburg volleyball team website stated that Quam had a career season with 178 kills and 76 blocks. In 16 matches she had six or more kills and in 13 matches 3 or more blocks.
During her career at Augsburg Quam had 554 kills, 222 blocks and 178 digs.
A successful Auggie season came to an end with a first-round loss in the NCAA Division III national tournament to University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
After being chosen twice as NSIC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week and one time NCAA Division II National Player of the Week, Megan Flom of the Winona State Warriors was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Volleyball All-Conference First Team. Flom’s hitting percentage ranks second in the NSIC and seventh nationally in Division II.
In addition to her All-Conference Award, Flom was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Volleyball Academic All-District Team. She is the first player in the Warrior program to earn the award since Winona moved to NCAA Division II.
An Elementary Education major, Flom has a cumulative 3.89 grade point average. In 2018, she was a member of the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.
Junior Mara Quam of the Minnesota State University, Mankato Mavericks earned All-NSIC Volleyball Second Team honors. Quam leads the Mavericks in digs this season with 405, ranking ninth in the NSIC. This is the second season that she have named to the All-NSIC Second Team.
Junior High Knowledge Bowl
K-W Junior High Knowledge Bowl Coach Darin Walling changed personnel on the K-W Red, Silver and Black teams for the recent Knowledge Bowl competition.
The K-W Red team finished in second place, 7 points behind first place Caledonia. K-W Black placed 12th and Silver ended the day 18th.
Thanksgiving Service
All people of the Kenyon Area are invited to this year’s Community Thanksgiving Service at Holden Lutheran Church. The service is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26 starting at 7 p.m.
Sons of Norway
The Sons of Norway meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at First Lutheran Church.
The public is invited to join lodge members for the evening program titled “Violin on Steroids” a Swedish Comedy presented by Marilyn McGriff.
McGriff will entertain the audience with her nyckelharpa, a traditional Swedish instrument. While playing traditional Scandinavian Folk tunes, during which she will relate the history and mechanics of the nyckelharpa. Between songs McGriff will amuse the audience with stories and jokes.
Through her performance McGriff helps people celebrate their Scandinavian heritage.
Math Team
Last Monday, the K-W Junior High Math Team finished fifth as a team in the latest math competition.
Josie Flom placed second in the individual competition with 20 points. Vin Martinez was second on the team with 10 points. Clara Welke and Olivar Breyer both had six points.
In the season standings the K-W team is now in third place and individually Flom is in third place, two points behind second and 4 points behind first place.
Math team coach Rachel Cline said, “The meets get harder as the season progresses, so I am glad the younger students are still getting us some points at each meet!”
Americans We Concert
The Americans We Concert held in the K-W gymnasium on Veterans Day included recognition of the veterans in the audience. One special guest in attendance was Brendan Paulson, K-W Class of 2019 and a member of the Army Infantry, who is home on leave from Fort Benning, Georgia. This is Paulson’s first time home since leaving on June 24 for boot camp.
Prior to the Symphonic Band performing their musical contribution to the program, Shelby Noah informed the audience that the song being played would be dedicated to former Kenyon and K-W band director and community legend Gary Skundberg. Noah explained, “It was Mr. Skundberg’s dedication to creating a strong music program that has resulted into the musical gifts that are on display tonight.”
The program concluded with all of the musicians performing “God Bless America.”
Said one veteran, “That closing brought tears to an old veteran’s eyes. Seeing all of those young people from second grade to high school seniors performing that song.”