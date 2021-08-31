Happy first birthday to my little great nephew, Everett Novak, who celebrates his birthday Aug. 31.
He had a birthday party on Sunday afternoon. Happy birthday, Everett. We also have some anniversaries in our family this week. Happy anniversary to Kris and Ron Mills Sept. 1, also Happy anniversary to Katie and Mike Block who celebrated Sept. 3, and to Julie and Jon Broin who celebrate their anniversary on Sept. 8.
Chuck Aase, Kevin MacDonald and their friend, Blake, spent a couple of days fishing by Ely a couple of weeks ago. They fished Farm Lake, South Farm Lake and Basswood Lake. The guys had a great fishing guide, so they caught enough fish for a delicious fish fry for everyone one evening. While there, they saw the beginnings of the Greenwood Fire, but were able to travel before the highway was closed.
JB, Julie, Maggie and Brennen took in the festivities of Rose Fest last weekend. On Thursday evening, they hosted a fish fry (thanks, Brennen) enjoying fish caught while at Ricky’s Resort earlier this summer.
Triple D brought smoked salmon and trout that the guys caught on Lake Superior this spring, which was delicious. On Friday, they got to see Mitchell Hall and The Tennessee Trio at the VFW, and later they listened to the Local Hooligans at the Muni. On Saturday, they took in the Rose Parade, had great food from Two Cave Men Grilling, and then The Dads Street Dance.
JB and Julie attended Julie’s 45th class reunion Saturday evening. A good crowd was on hand for the reunion. The weather cooperated for the Rose Fest weekend. Thanks to all who were involved in the planning of Rose Fest 2021.
On Thursday, Carol and Roger Pitan, Rodney Parrish and Faye Noble visited their brother, Lenny Parrish in Lake City.
David and Phyllis Derscheid visited Oxbow Park Sunday afternoon. That sounds like a fun place to visit and especially to take the kids with many different animals and birds to see.
On Saturday, Chuck and Lori hosted their annual pool party at their home. We had to miss having the party last year due to the pandemic, so it was fun to get together this year and see some of the family we haven’t seen in a long time. The little Novak boys loved the pool, and Gavin is getting pretty good at swimming. Little Everett wasn’t a fan of accidentally dunking his head, but still had a good time. Dan and Carol, Krissy and Ron, Bob, Jon, Jodi, Nick and Tyler, Karyn and Greg, Megan and Parker, Brianna, Gavin and Everett, Maddy and I were all there for the fun. Thanks for hosting again! Hopefully more of the family can be there next year!
Moland church services will be on Sunday with Pastor Jim Rushton officiating worship and Holy Communion.
Russ and Lynn Koehler were Sunday afternoon visitors of Faye Noble.
Wow — what beautiful rain we received this week. It’s so nice to see how fast the lawn greened up, and the flowers are really thriving with that wonderful rain. Please remember to feed and water the birds.