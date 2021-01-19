K-W Speech
Like most other extracurricular school activities this year, the K-W Speech team is trying to adapt to a new format of competing.
This past week K-W Speech Team member Sophia Culuris participated in a practice meet using Zoom. Culuris indicated it was a frustrating experience in comparison to having meets in person.
Speech coach Heidi Hanson explained the purpose of the meet was to test out the technology and said, “It is going to be a weird season of competing from the K-W Middle School/High School on Zoom.”
After last season when the speech team’s meets were canceled, this appears the best possibility for them to have an opportunity to compete.
All-Academic Honors
In November, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced the student-athletes who earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the 2020 fall athletic season. To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher. NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA. Also, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team.
K-W Alumni Megan Flom, a senior middle blocker/outside hitter on the Winona State University volleyball team, and Jack Beulke, a redshirt sophomore kicker/punter for the Upper Iowa University football team, were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.
Former K-W athlete Mara Quam, a senior defensive specialist on the Minnesota State University, Mankato volleyball team, was on the NSIC All-Academic Team.
In August, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference released the student-athletes’ names named the Scholastic Honor Roll for the 2019-2020 academic year. To be on the honor roll, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.0 GPA on a scale of 4.0 Ted Androli and Calvin Steberg, K-W graduates and members of the University of River Falls football team, and former K-W volleyball player, Corynne Dahl, and current member of the UW River Falls volleyball team, received Scholastic Honor Roll recognition.
K-W Junior High Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Junior High Knowledge Bowl teams competed in the Sub-Regional competition on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m., with their last virtual meet of the 2020-2021 season.
The top twelve teams advance to the Regional Competition. Neither of the K-W teams finished high enough for their season to continue. This year there were no divisions, meaning K-W competed with some larger schools and some smaller schools.
Darin Walling, K-W Knowledge Bowl team coach said, “I have no doubt we would have had at least one, if not both teams, advancing to Regionals at the end of the month if we were competing against schools of our size. I hope these students had a great experience, some fun, enjoyed the competition and learned something this year. I look forward to having them all on the Knowledge Bowl teams next year.”
KW Black Team finished the season in 15th place. Members of the KW Black Team that competed were Riley Huschle, Ben Short, Logan Carroll.
KW Red Team finished the season in 17th place. Lilianna Wood, Emma Wood and Elsie Braaten were on the KW Red Team.
Madrox Wagner and Gavin Blakstad were also on the team but did not compete in the subregions.
Broadcast Team
A few years ago, Jack Beulke and Kirby VandeWalker ran the floor playing basketball for the Knights. Maybe it was more than a few years ago for Kirby.
On Friday night, they were the broadcast team for the K-W-Stewartville boys’ basketball game.
The duo was very professional, and it was evident to listeners they were having a good time working together.
Followers of the “In the Lair with Kirby and Blair” are familiar with VandeWalker’s announcing skills.
Beulke is a junior communication major at Upper Iowa University (UIU), where he has done the play-by-play broadcast for UIU softball.
KPCK Media, Upper Iowa’s Student-Run News and Entertainment radio, video, and print group, has allowed Beulke to develop his media skills. One semester he had his own Minnesota and Upper Iowa sports talk show.
Opportunities for job shadowing have included watching Sean Aronson, St. Paul Saints, broadcaster.
At a young age, Jack’s passion for sports was evident. He enjoyed the competition but also spent time reading the sports pages of various newspapers. Hearing him call a game at the national level in a few years is a definite possibility.