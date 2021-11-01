In 2016, Blair Reynolds and Kirby Van De Walker began an online program called “Inside the Lair with Kirby and Blair.” The early programs consisted of Van De Walker and Blair focusing on K-W athletics and lasting about six minutes. The program quickly evolved into including all things connected to K-W Schools.
Students became part of the production, and during the last year and a half, “Inside the Lair” has helped keep the students connected with the school and community. It assists in maintaining an interest in what is happening in the K-W Middle/High School.
At the end of last school year, Van De Walker was contacted by K-W High School Principal Matt Ryan about offering an elective class called Introduction into Online Broadcasting. The two developed curriculum and student expectations for the course, which quickly filled with the maximum number of students.
Under the leadership of Van De Walker, students are responsible for the content of each show, doing the technical work, and editing the material to produce the weekly show “Inside the Lair.”
During a typical five-day week, the first days are spent planning the next show, followed by doing interviews and recording other material, and finally spending time editing the information to produce a professional-looking product.
The class consists of students from ninth through 12th grade whose extracurricular interests are sports, fine arts, speech, theater and other activities. The production company members have learned how to work together, share ideas, and develop technology skills.
Students can explore the possibility of studying broadcasting at the next level of education. Jack Beulke, an early product of being involved with Inside the Lair, is now majoring in sports broadcasting at Upper Iowa University.
Class members are required to be involved in all parts of the production. Van De Walker said some of the students are developing the confidence of being in front of the camera, while others who like to use their creative side in commercials must also take a turn at interviewing and writing the script.
Students included in the weekly production are Preston Lenninger, Thuan Vuong, Elliot Olson, Evan Brossard, Jett Smith, Faith Mehling, Chelsea Gomez, Addison Donkers, Alex Lee, Angelo Higginbottom, Gavin Sommer, Vincent Clingingsmith, A. J. Higginbottom and Max Erickson.
Visitors to the class, beware as you might wind up as part of the weekly program. The day I was observing, I was requested to be on a team with Angelo Higginbottom and Alex Lee for a trivia game as part of the weekly segment.
Inside the Lair has come a long way from two teachers recording a show in a sixth-grade classroom to the one produced by students with a professional-looking background behind the news desk.
The most popular news/talk show produced in Southwestern Goodhue County may be viewed online on YouTube at Inside the Lair.
This class is another example of one of the many opportunities offered to the students of K-W Public Schools, where they receive a world-class education in a rural school setting.
Junior High Math Team
After two math meets this season, the K-W Junior High Team ranks fourth out of 13 teams.
Cannon Falls is in first place with 152 points, Twin Bluff 1 from Red Wing is second with 148 points, Northfield Maroon is third with 148 points, and K-W fourth with 128 points.
In their most recent meet, the K-W team finished in second place behind Cannon Falls.
After two meets, the top scorers for the local team are led by Oliver Bauer with 24 points and in seventh place in the league standings. Olivar Breyer and Sienna Carel are in tenth place with 22 points, Myles Thompson has 18 points, and Bryan Jacobson has 16 points.
This year’s team members are eighth-graders Olivar Breyer, Myles Thompson, and Bryan Jacobson, all three-year team members. Seventh graders Sienna Carel and Oliver Bauer are in their second year of competition, with sixth-graders Liam Kalvig, Bennet Shelton and Timmy Culuris in their first year participating on the team.
Rachel Cline, math team coach, explained, “We have three meets left with one each in November, December, and January. The points are cumulative, with awards being presented at the end of the fifth meet. The top ten students and top four teams get medals or trophies.”
K-W Band Fundraiser
At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, the K-W Band holds a fundraiser in the Holden Church Cemetery. Music and food prepared by K-W musicians are planned to be part of the evening.
This event consists of hearing the stories of notable individuals of the Kenyon and Wanamingo area. The list includes the story of Nils Muus, the oldest son of Rev. and Mrs. B. J. Muus who was born in 1863. Former St. Olaf College president, Mel George. Well-known Kenyon businessman and proud Norwegian Owen Musgjerd. Missionary to Alaska, Sister Anna Huseth. Borgny Foss, a 1931 graduate of Wanamingo High School, and Donald Flom, a scientist and highly respected vocal harmony judge.
Free-will donations are being accepted for this event.
College football
Two weeks ago, against the third-ranked UW-Whitewater former K-W football player and current UW-River Falls football team member Ted Androli played probably the best college game of his career. Whitewater Warhawks defeated the UW-River Falls Falcons 34-28.
A senior defensive lineman, Androli was a leader on the Falcons defense with three quarterback sacks and five tackles for Warhawk losses. In one of his three sacks, he forced a fumble and a Whitewater turnover.
In recognition of his outstanding play against Whitewater, Androli, a team captain, was named the Falcons Defensive Player of the Week.
On Saturday, in Fayette, Iowa, Upper Iowa University upset Wayne State 42-41 in overtime for their first victory during a year when they have lost many close games.
K-W graduate Jack Beulke punted seven times for the Peacocks for a 36-yard average. He had two that landed inside the 20-yard line and one that was downed at the one-yard line.
He was called on to do the place kicking during the game and made all six of his extra-point attempts.
Sons of Norway
The Kenyon Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon. The program for the evening will be a presentation “Norway during World War II.”