20 years ago
On Aug. 31, 2000, first-year teacher Mandi Kyllo Lunde was preparing for her first day with students when an unthinkable event occurred. State Patrol Corporal Ted Foss, her uncle, was killed when hit by a semitrailer during a traffic stop near Winona. For many years, a sign honoring Foss has been displayed at the Dresbach Welcome Center that overlooks lock and dam number seven along the Mississippi River. This past week another sign was unveiled by the Department of Public Safety to honor the fallen officer not far from where the accident took place along Interstate 90. That portion of Interstate 90 is known as the Theodore “Ted” Foss Memorial Highway.
In 2001, the Minnesota State Legislature passed the Ted Foss Move Over Law to protect highway workers and law enforcement officers while working on the highway.
Other immediate local family members of Ted Foss include sisters, Mari McDonald and Theron Foss and nephew Brian Homeier and niece Michelle Otte.
Luther Women’s
Cross-Country
This past summer Lauren Berg was frequently seen working on her long-distance running in preparation for her junior season on the Luther College cross-country team. In every varsity race, last season Berg was one of the top seven runners for the Norse team. Her 15th place at the American Rivers Conference Championships earned her all-conference honors. In the Central Regional Championship, Berg finished 52nd out of 205 competitors.
This season the American Rivers Conference teams will compete in three-team races every other Saturday. On Sept. 12, Luther will compete against the University of Dubuque and Wartburg College at Waverly, Iowa.
Pillow cleaning
The Kenyon Lions Club is sponsoring Carlson’s Pillow Cleaning Service at the Kenyon VFW on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 6-8 p.m. and Wed. Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pillows will be cleaned, deodorized, fluffed, and sanitized and returned the same day. Customers may choose a new ticking of their choice and have on the spot cleaning done. Pillows will be made cleaner than new for a little more than the cost of new ticking.
Opening of K-W Schools
Throughout most of the summer, teachers of the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District have been preparing three different scenarios to deliver education to students.
During the workshop week, an additional piece to first-day preparations was the need for staff to learn how to use cameras to be able to work with students who have selected online learning.
Staff members I talked to said teacher Laura McAnally’s expertise in how to use the cameras is much appreciated.
I have been involved with Minnesota public schools for most of my adult life, and when I started teaching almost 50 years ago, schools were a place to teach students how to read, write and do arithmetic. K-W schools have played a vital role in developing our communities into strong, viable places to live. As society has changed, our learning centers have taken on helping students in a variety of ways beyond getting a basic education.
One constant that has not changed over the years is that K-W schools are focused on providing the safest and best possible education possible for students. The administration and staff know the safety of students is even more crucial during an unpredictable pandemic.
K-W schools have survived world wars, economic depressions, natural disasters and changes in society. As a community, we need to keep our public schools healthy, and when the pandemic is over, they will be there to take on the next crisis that comes along.
Collectible Christmas Ornament
This year’s Kenyon Area Historical Society’s collectible Christmas ornament has a picture of the 1915 Kenyon Grade and High School on it.
The three-floor structure was built at the cost of $62,000. When it opened, the lower floor housed home economics, a gymnasium, and industrial arts taught by L.G. Picha. With the addition of an art metal working class, Kenyon High School became the first school in the state to offer such an elective. Grades one through six occupied the second floor with the high school on the third floor.
Ornaments are available for sale at D&S Sign, the Kenyon City Offices, at the Kenyon State Farm Insurance office, or by contacting Kevin Anderson at 789-6835.
Finnick the Fierce
Finnick the Fierce was scratched from running in the Kentucky Derby with a foot issue.
According to reports, the horse will undergo further testing, and if everything is satisfactory, he could be entered into the Preakness, the third jewel of horseracing’s Triple Crown, on Oct. 3.