COVID-19 and Kenyon
In two weeks, our world has been turned upside down; even here in a small rural southeastern Minnesota town. Planned events, churches, schools and other organizations have canceled meetings or made adjustments to their schedules following the direction of the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The following information is about closings or cancellations announced by various organizations.
Kenyon Senior Living
All non-essential visitors are restricted at Kenyon Senior Living through Tuesday, March 31. The State Street doors to the Kenyon Sunset Home will be locked daily from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. For people using this entrance, screening will occur before they are allowed on the campus.
The Business Office entrance doors on Third Street will be locked from 4 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. On Saturdays and Sundays these doors will be locked 24 hours.
For people who have questions about the lock down, they may contact the facility at 507-789-6134.
Kenyon Public Library
Public libraries in Minnesota are classified as learning institutions, therefore, are under the direction of the Minnesota Department of Education. The governor’s declaration did not include any specific directives concerning libraries, leaving those decisions regarding being open to local officials.
According to Kenyon Public Librarian Michelle Otte, many of the SELCO libraries are closing to the public on Wednesday through the end of the month. Locally it appears that all programming, which includes story times, the library open house and author talk scheduled for March 24, will be canceled.
On the subject of the possibility of closing the library, Otte shared that there will be a special city council meeting either Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss the operations of the library and the municipal liquor store during this time.
Support Group Breakfast
The Kenyon Veterans Support Group monthly breakfast scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
Watch for information on the upcoming fish fry that is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at the VFW.
Sons of Norway
With the closing of First Lutheran Church, the Kenyon Sons of Norway monthly meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
The Crucible
This past weekend the K-W Theater presented Arthur Miller’s play “The Crucible.”
We had the pleasure of seeing the Saturday evening production and were very impressed with the talented actors. The time they spent on acting skills early on in play practice was evident. They projected their lines for the audience to hear them. What was very impressive was how each one of the thespians worked hard to take on their character’s personalities.
Director Randy Hockinson alluded to how the performers focus never wavered from the challenges of getting the play ready for presentation. He also acknowledged many people within the school staff and community that helped with details for the show. K-W alumni who came back to help with practices were Amber Olson, Haha Shepard, Hunter Stanke, Sophie Kyllo and Hudson Ades, who built many of the set pieces.
In the program, one of the main characters, Deputy Governor Danforth, was not listed. In a cameo performance, K-W High School teacher Dan Rechtizgel played the part of Deputy Governor Danforth. He did not want to be recognized for his cameo appearance and said he did the part to help the students and they deserved all of the accolades for their dedication to putting on a high-quality production.
1918
A little over one hundred years ago our country was impacted with a similar pandemic known as the Spanish Flu, which spread across the country affecting all of the population.
In October 1918, the village of Kenyon Health Committee issued the following decree. “All assemblies within the said village including public school, churches, theaters, dance halls, pool room, the commercial club room, public halls or lodges shall be prohibited from Oct. 9, 1918, until such terms as said by the local board of health shall deem it advisable to rescind this order.”
All funerals were considered public and were held in private homes attended only by close family members, clergy and funeral directors.
In late November 1918, the Kenyon Public School was reopened with the restrictions lifted within the village limits. The effects of the Spanish Flu were still evident in the countryside around town which meant rural people were still in a quarantine type situation.