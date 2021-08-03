Happy Birthday to my sister, Julie, who celebrated her birthday Sunday, and to my niece, Stacy Aase Tuesday. Also a Happy birthday shout out to my cousin, Pat Schreiber, who has a birthday Aug. 4. Also, Happy Anniversary to Dan and Carol on their 53rd Wedding Anniversary, also Aug. 4.
Happy first anniversary to Maddy and Ryan Conom July 31. Even with the crazy year we had last year that time really went fast!
JB, Julie, Maggie and Brennen, and Dave spent a week of fishing and relaxing at Ricky’s Resort at Pug Hole on Cass Lake. Rick, the expert guide and fishing aficionado, found all the hot spots on Cass, Kitchi, Turtle River, and Big and Little Rice. Everyone caught fish with Brennen heading the leader board.
Maggie and Julie came in a close second with all a nice bunch of sunnies. Maggie also caught some nice northern and the elusive walleye. Daily pontoon rides, an afternoon stop at the sand beach, and a wonderful fish fry (thanks, Brennen) made for a perfect vacation. Thanks, Ricky. The group is looking forward to next year!
I was so sad to hear that Lana (Kaiserlik) Kruger passed away a couple of weeks ago. Lana, Joe, and Junell rode our bus, went to Moland, and graduated from Kenyon. Lana’s funeral was held at the Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church in rural Austin July 22. Rest in peace, Lana. Sympathy is extended to her daughter, Nicole, and sister Junell (John) Wiese, and their family.
Linda Noble and I enjoyed a delicious breakfast at Gol Lutheran Church on Saturday morning. Everything was really good, so hats off to the kitchen staff, and especially the bus boy, Jim Sathre, for giving the community a place to have a nice breakfast on a Saturday morning! I think they should do this every weekend!
Worship at Moland for next couple of weeks will be at 10 a.m. Sunday; Aug. 15, Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton; Aug. 22, something a little different, we will have Worship at the Steele County Fair at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28 will be Family Game Night with worship at 5 p.m., followed by potluck and games. No Worship Service on Sunday, Aug. 29. Note: Council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Reminder of World Day of Prayer at Gol Lutheran Church on Saturday, Aug. 7, with Fellowship at 9 a.m., followed by Worship at 10 a.m. Offerings will go to Hope Coalition for Women in Red Wing.
Those attending are asked to bring paper and personal hygiene products.
On Saturday morning, Katie, Julie and Maggie were at the farm to start the never-ending task of going through old family pictures. We made a little progress, but will need to revisit this task again to see any effect at all. It’s a big job, but an important one as well. We need to keep our family history alive and available for the next generations to come.
Chuck, Kent, and Bob spent a few days at Lake of the Woods at Ballard’s Resort in Baudette. The fishing launch took them 30 miles into the lake. They had a really good fishing guide, which resulted in pretty great fishing, despite the warm weather and very smoky skies from the wildfires. They even had ashes on their vehicles each morning. The first day they caught enough fish for a delicious fish fry done by the resort, and by the end of the week, the guys had caught their limit of fish to bring home. A highlight was when Bob caught a 24.5 inch walleye which had to be thrown back. On the way home, they saw a big black bear cross the road, but the bear was too fast for anyone to snap a picture.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.