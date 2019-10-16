Disasters can be defined as a sudden, calamitous event that seriously disrupts the functioning of a community or society and causes human, material, and economic or environmental losses that exceed the community’s or society’s ability to cope using its own resources.
Disasters we see in the news include tsunamis, earthquakes, the Fukushima Daichi Nuclear Power Plant failure, massive wildfires and hurricanes. While many of these disaster scenarios are not overtly relevant to Goodhue County, we are not without potential disaster situations. There are many types of disasters we can be subjected to: floods, blizzards, extreme heat, extended power outages and fires. Although our professional first responders, power companies and road maintenance crews will respond to these disasters, it is our personal responsibility to be prepared.
One aspect of being prepared is communicating with others what you or they are expected to do during certain situations and how you will stay in touch.
Communication for families includes a family communication plan; knowing how you will contact each other and those in your family worried about your safety. In the planning stage it involves not only setting a plan but also understanding each other’s concerns and fears. Discussing these aspects of a disaster can help reassure everyone in the family that there is a plan to cover their concerns, and decrease some of the anxiety associated with disaster situations.
Communication for businesses involves how they notify and receive situation updates from their employees. It also involves how they share information with their clients. Businesses who provide a level of care for others, such as children or vulnerable adults, the client communication takes on a greater level of importance.
Regardless if you are a family or a business, it is important to test your communications plan. These tests do not need to be overly complicated, like your plan, they should be simple and easy to follow. Knowing you are able to communicate with loved ones, employees, or clients during a disaster can go a long way to ease minds during a disaster.