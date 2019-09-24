St. Rose Steeple
Early on the morning of Sept. 11 the steeple at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cherry Grove Township was struck by lightning. Fortunately there was no interior damage or fire, only damage to the spire. The cross, which was put in place two years ago, is intact.
Jill Palof, a member of the Friends of St. Rose, said, “The northeast seam of the octagonal spire is split apart by a couple of inches and quite a few shingles along that seam came off as a result.”
The board members of the Friends of St. Rose have met with their insurance agent and are waiting for a bid from River City Builders who have been out and inspected the damage.
At this time the steeple repairs are expected to be completed before winter.
Germanfest
Next Sunday, Sept. 29, St. John’s U.C.C. of Wheeling Township will be holding its annual Germanfest.
The centerpiece of the celebration is the German buffet which is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Food in the buffet includes sauerbraten, hot German potato salad, bratwurst, and homemade bread pudding with vanilla sauce. Many other German specialties and other desserts are included in the buffet.
Live old time music will be played starting at 11 a.m. when “Tim Chlan and Friends” kickoff the music of the day. At 1 p.m. the “Ray Sands Band” will play; followed by the “Stuttgart Three.” A Polka Praise Service will be held at 3 p.m.
Other features of the festival include a bake sale, quilt show, Christmas store, St. John’s apple jelly, Farmers Market and more.
Blood Drive
A local Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kenyon.
Once a donor has scheduled an appointment time they can use RapidPass to save time. The process is just four steps and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Using RapidPass includes reading through the pre-donation materials, answering health questions, downloading the information and bringing the information to the donation.
RapidPass is compatible with most mobile devices.
Chicken dinner
The 36th Annual Kenyon Senior Living Chicken Barbeque, with one of the largest crowds in the last few years, proved to be very successful. To accommodate the large crowd folding tables were set-up on the west porch of Gunderson Gardens.
According to Emily Quam of Kenyon Senior Living, “Our guests for the Assisted Living side alone nearly doubled from last year’s amount.”
Staff of Kenyon Senior Living served 150 meals to campus residents and guests.
The residents of the facility have voted to have the $678 raised be donated to the Kenyon Police Department’s Shop With a Cop Program.
K-W Hall of Fame
This year’s K-W Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will be inducted Saturday.
1998 K-W graduate, Jeff Schoenfelder was a two-sport star during his high school years at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
While playing basketball, Schoenfelder dominated the inside game around the basket. Not overly tall, but solidly built he was able to compete against much taller opponents.
As a senior he used his patented fall away jump shot to make a last second basket to defeat Zumbrota. That year, he averaged 13 points and 5 rebounds a game. At the end of his career he held the record for the most quarters played and the most charges drawn by a K-W basketball player.
The 1997-98 K-W boys basketball team advanced into the State Tournament only to draw number one ranked Redwood Valley in the first round. Following a major upset of Redwood Valley in the quarter finals the team advanced to the semi-finals only to lose.
At the conclusion of the State Tournament Schoenfelder was named to the Class 2A All-Tournament Team.
As a four year varsity player on the K-W baseball team Schoenfelder was named All-Conference and All Sub-Section for three baseball seasons. He was selected to the All-State team in 1998 and played in the State All-Star game.
At the end of his baseball career Schoenfelder was the holder of numerous hitting, pitching and career records.
A 1986 Wanamingo graduate, Kyle Wallaker is also part of this year’s Hall of Fame class. As a sophomore, he lettered in football, but after suffering a knee injury chose not to continue his football career.
In basketball he was a three-year letter winner and named twice to the All-Conference team. He finished his basketball career at Wanamingo with 1,088 points placing him second in all-time scoring at Wanamingo. His dream of playing college basketball was ended after a series of injuries and illnesses.
As a three year member of the varsity baseball team Wallaker was named to the All-Conference team twice and in 1986 was a member of the District 4 team.
Wallaker and his wife Kelly live on a hobby farm in rural Goodhue with their son Luke and daughter Ava.