Happy nirthday to Michele Hanson who has a birthday this week. Have a nice day, Michele.
Julie, Maggie and I enjoyed having good Mexican food at Rancho Loco in Cannon Falls on Tuesday night. We were celebrating Maggie’s birthday a little late, but we had a great time and enjoyed getting together again.
Chuck, Julie and Luella visited the farm on Wednesday afternoon. Chuck thought Luella was very cute, and we had fun watching her play and antagonize my cats! We had a really nice visit sitting at the picnic table.
Reminder of worship services, potluck and family game night on Saturday, May 22 beginning at 5 p.m. at Moland. No church services on Sunday, May 23. Additionally, because of the Memorial Day weekend, we will not have Worship services on Sunday, May 30.
Monday, May 31, at 8 a.m., the Claremont American Legion will have a short Memorial Day service at the Moland Cemetery.
On Thursday, Helen, Gwen and I spent the day together to celebrate Gwen’s birthday. We went to the Haupt Antiques in Apple Valley and found some fun items for the garden. Then off to lunch at Jensen’s in Burnsville, which is such a good place to eat. When we’re in the Cities, we can’t miss a chance to go to Missouri Mouse Antiques in St. Paul, so we did that too. I found Julie a really sweet St. Bernard picture, so that’s hanging on her wall right now!
On Sunday, Karen, Annette, Gail and I attended K-W’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.” Everyone involved should be commended for a job well done!
Julie, Maggie, Amanda and Ari attended “Beauty and the Beast” on Sunday afternoon. They also enjoyed the production, and kudos to the directors, cast, and all involved
Lynn Koehler was a Saturday visitor of Faye Noble.
Susan Larson Nelson had a post on Facebook this week regarding her brother, Tom’s death. Tommy was a classmate of ours up until 1968 when his family moved to Illinois. Tom’s parents were Renny and Mary Larson who owned the Kenyon Bowling Alley. Tom lived in Las Vegas for many years where he was a blackjack dealer. He is survived by his wife, Laurie, and daughters Amber and Thomas, and stepson Drew Finnin. Everyone has memories of Tommy when we were in school, so we were all saddened to hear of his passing at age 67.
Please remember to feed and water the birds. I had a couple of hummingbirds buzzing around this weekend, so I mixed up a batch of nectar and put out the feeder. Also, I finally got to see a couple of orioles at my grape jelly feeder!