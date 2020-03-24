Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG WILL BE LOCALLY DENSE THIS MORNING, ESPECIALLY PRIOR TO 11 AM. IF DRIVING, BE SURE TO SLOW DOWN AND USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS EVEN AFTER THE SUN COMES UP TO ENSURE OTHERS CAN SEE YOU. ALTHOUGH THE FOG WILL BECOME LESS DENSE BY LATE MORNING, AREAS OF FOG WILL PERSIST FOR MUCH OF THE DAY, ALONG WITH OCCASIONAL LIGHT RAIN OR DRIZZLE. ALSO, AN ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWER IS POSSIBLE OVER WET CENTRAL MINNESOTA THIS MORNING.