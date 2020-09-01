College wrestling awards
With the abrupt end to the winter sports season last spring, many of the awards ceremonies did not receive adequate coverage, which was the case of the St. Cloud State University (SCSU) wrestling team. After the season, the Huskies were ranked number one in the NCAA Division II with a record of 16-0 and an 8-0 NSIC record.
K-W graduate Tyler Ryan and a first-year wrestler for SCSU received the Jim and Dave Hazewinkel Tough Man of the Year Award. Ryan competed unattached for the Huskies and finished the season with a 21-6 record and an individual championship at the Warrior Open.
The Hazewinkel brothers wrestled for SCSU, where they both were All-American wrestlers. In addition to their collegiate success, they were members of the 1968 and 1972 U. S. Greco-Roman Olympic teams.
Other awards earned by Ryan included the Most Falls Award, 20 Match Winner Award, Wrestler of the Week Award for his performance at the Warrior Open, and numerous Tough Man of the Week Awards.
Lutefisk dinner
Forty years ago, Vang Lutheran began the tradition of the annual lutefisk dinner that is an event of the second Wednesday in October. To meet the cravings of lutefisk lovers, the Lutefisk Committee of Vang announced modifications to this year’s dinner as a result of the pandemic.
The supper will be served on Oct. 14 with hours for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
One notable change will be the meal will not be served as a sit down meal this year. Instead, the committee is offering home delivery or curbside pick-up.
Meal cost will be the same as last year at $18 for adults and $6 for people 10 years of age and younger.
The menu includes lutefisk with melted butter, Norwegian meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberries, coleslaw, fruit soup, lefse, Norwegian bakings and a commemorative 40th Anniversary water bottle.
Pre-orders for the meal will be required with payment made ahead of time using a credit card and need to be made by Sept. 30, 2020. To make a reservation, call 507-789-5186 or by email at vanglutefisk@gmail.com.
Kenyon Public Library
The balance of books and other materials that were for sale at the Annual Library Book Sale is now available in the library for the cost ten cents apiece. The sale will continue until Thanksgiving.
The residents of the Kenyon Area are fortunate to have a high-quality facility such as the local library. For people who have not visited the library recently, there are many significant events taking place in person and also available online.
The Kenyon Library has an outstanding collection of books, which is evident by the number of interlibrary loan requests from other libraries in the SELCO Library system. A library patron may use the interlibrary loan to receive a book from area public libraries or college and university libraries.
Over the years, libraries have transitioned from strictly a lending institution to learning centers for communities.
At the Kenyon Library, one example of it being a learning institution is the Preschool Story Time, which will resume in Sept. For people interested in bringing young people to the library, please contact the librarians as there are changes from past story times to comply with COVID protocols.
Story time is more than just having youngsters listening to someone read a few books.
They also sing songs, do other activities, and a craft project that relates to the weekly theme. The programs are designed to teach preschoolers creative expression, social skills, listening and comprehension skills, the basics of reading through number and letter recognition, and aid in vocabulary building and cognitive development.
For adults, there is a book club that meets the last Monday of each month. Unfortunately, this year all the extra programming such as guest speakers and author talks have been canceled. Hopefully, in 2021, we will be able to enjoy these events.
The use of Wi-Fi is also available at the library, and there are public computers for internet use.
An ever-expanding item from the library is the availability of audio and eBooks that can be downloaded to devices through OverDrive, which is a collection made available by SELCO and shared by participating SELCO libraries. Information about eBooks and OverDrive are available on the library website.
For people who enjoy movies, the DVD collection contains current movies and favorites from the past.
Individuals who are interested in all of the resources available at the library may check out the library web page. Under the resources tab are topics ranging from Continuing Education, Health Care, Job Search, Tax Information, Genealogy, Research services, and a Reader’s Advisory.