Dance team
The K-W/Triton dance team competed in the HVL Conference meet at Zumbrota/Mazeppa High School on Jan. 24. At the conclusion of the contest, all-conference teams were announced for the high kick team and jazz team.
Rachel Nesseth of K-W was the only member of the K-W/Triton team to receive all-conference recognition when she was named to the all-conference high kick team.
Pennies for Patients
During the month of Feb. the K-W Middle School Student Council is sponsoring a Pennies for Patients fundraiser.
Pennies for Patients is a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). LLS will use the funds raised to work on cancer research, patient education, support services and advocate for making treatments accessible and affordable for families. The LLS emphasis is on assisting people with blood-borne cancers.
Katie Kelly, Middle School Student Council advisor, said, “Middle School Student Council has raised money for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for the last three years when I’ve been the adviser, and it was done before I was here as well. We collect for the whole month and make it a grade competition (5-8).”
The grade that collects the most money during the month wins a prize. As a middle school, there are incentive rewards if different weights of coins are reached.
Last year’s fundraiser total for LLS was $340.59.
Waffle fund raiser
The second annual K-W Choir Waffle Fund Raiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wanamingo from 8 to 11 a.m.
Dad’s Belgian Waffles again will be making the waffles. Also on the menu are sausages, coffee and orange juice.
For all you can eat waffles the cost for adults is $9, $6 for students age 5 and up, young people under 5 eat for free.
K-W Speech team
The K-W Speech team was in competition at the Komet Classic Meet at Kasson on Sat and came home with the First Place trophy in the small school division.
Individually senior Isabelle Bump placed third in Creative Expression, ninth-grader Ashley Rechtzigel placed fourth in Great Speeches and ninth-grader Sophia Culuris 2nd in Dramatic Interpretation.
Other team members participating were the Duo Interpretation team of sophomores Elliot Olson and Lucas Brezina, ninth-grader Grace Nystuen in Serious Prose, seventh-graders Addison Donkers in Humorous Interpretation and Jordan Blowers in Serious Prose. Coach Rebecca Kunesh explained that Sydney Sundin, a sophomore, had a personal best ranking in Poetry.
The Speech Team will be busy as the next six Saturdays they will be in competition starting with the John Marshall Meet on Saturday.
AAA
Congratulations to seniors Maddie Luebke and Cole Flom for being named Triple “A” award winners for K-W Public Schools.
Both of these fine young people have met the criteria of excelling in the classroom, in athletics and fine arts at K-W Public School.
‘The Crucible’
Over the last three weeks the cast of the K-W Spring Production of “The Crucible,” has been working with a great deal of diligence. On Thurs. afternoon I had the opportunity to watch play practice and was amazed that most of the actors were working without scripts. Director Randy Hockinson was very excited that the cast members were a week ahead of his deadline to have their parts memorized.
The drama is a partly fictional story of the Salem Witch Trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony in the 1690s.
There is a definite connection between the play, written in 1953 and the McCarthyism of the early 1950s. In “The Crucible” the accused are presumed guilty, put on trial with the anticipation they would confess and give the names of others who were witches. During the McCarthy investigation, those questioned were assumed guilty, put on trial and expected to give the name of other members of the Communist Party.
The Drama Department will be presenting Miller’s play “The Crucible” the weekend of March 13, 14, and 15.
Ground Hog’s Day
Ground Hog’s Day, Feb. 2, is the halfway point between the winter solstice and the vernal equinox, the first day of spring. No matter what Punxsutawney Phil does in Pennsylvania we will still be guaranteed six more weeks of winter.
In my mind, I saw a better harbinger of spring on Sunday morning when I walked out to get the Sunday paper and heard a familiar sound. After looking in various different possible locations I finally looked up on our roof and saw a robin singing loud and clear. Yes, spring is on its way.